en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sri Lanka

Train Breakdown between Chilaw and Madampe Disrupts Service

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
Train Breakdown between Chilaw and Madampe Disrupts Service

A routine journey transformed into a halt for the passengers aboard a train traveling from Chilaw to Colombo Fort. A sudden breakdown between Chilaw and Madampe railway stations interrupted the train service, casting shadows of delay and inconvenience on this route.

Breakdown Throws Off Schedule

The train, a regular connector between Chilaw and Colombo Fort, suffered a technical failure mid-journey. The passengers, caught off guard, found themselves stranded between the Chilaw and Madampe railway stations, awaiting rescue and alternative arrangements.

Impact on the Railway Network

The breakdown, which occurred in one of the busiest train routes, led to a temporary interruption in the service. The ripple effects of the delay could be felt across the railway network, with subsequent trains and schedules thrown off track.

The Community Guidelines Reminder

In light of this incident, the editorial team reminds readers to maintain decorum in the comment section. Adhere to the community guidelines – avoid posting obscene, defamatory, or slanderous comments. The use of outside hyperlinks and all-caps comments is strictly prohibited. The aim is to foster a healthy discourse around the incident. Any violations to these guidelines should be promptly reported by flagging the inappropriate comments.

0
Sri Lanka Transportation
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Decolonizing History: Berlin Exhibition Sheds New Light on Colonial Artifacts

By BNN Correspondents

AMICIS Holdings: Pioneering Industry Growth with Advanced Autodesk Solutions

By Muhammad Jawad

Tamil Nadu Government to Distribute Pongal Gift Hampers, Allocates Rs 238.92 Crore

By Rafia Tasleem

Sri Lanka Clamps Down on Traders Exploiting VAT Increase

By Muhammad Jawad

Ruchir Sharma Highlights Sri Lanka's Potential as a Top Emerging Econo ...
@Business · 58 mins
Ruchir Sharma Highlights Sri Lanka's Potential as a Top Emerging Econo ...
heart comment 0
Sri Lanka’s Unemployment and Inflation Rates: A Glimpse into Economic Growth

By Muhammad Jawad

Sri Lanka's Unemployment and Inflation Rates: A Glimpse into Economic Growth
Commercial Bank of Ceylon Enhances Employee Welfare with New Agreement & MoU

By Muhammad Jawad

Commercial Bank of Ceylon Enhances Employee Welfare with New Agreement & MoU
Varying Weather Conditions Expected Across the Country: Department of Meteorology

By Muhammad Jawad

Varying Weather Conditions Expected Across the Country: Department of Meteorology
Sri Lanka to Debate National Hydrographic Bill Amid Opposition and Constitutional Hurdles

By Muhammad Jawad

Sri Lanka to Debate National Hydrographic Bill Amid Opposition and Constitutional Hurdles
Latest Headlines
World News
WELOV Registers 'BoostMist' Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology
1 min
WELOV Registers 'BoostMist' Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology
High School Girls' Basketball: A Series of Thrilling Matches Across Regions
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: A Series of Thrilling Matches Across Regions
High-Sugar Diet Impact on Fertility, Stem Cells, and Lifestyle Modifications
1 min
High-Sugar Diet Impact on Fertility, Stem Cells, and Lifestyle Modifications
High School Girls' Basketball: Latest Games and Scores
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: Latest Games and Scores
Australian Leaders Focus on Mental Health Training in Post-Pandemic Workplace
2 mins
Australian Leaders Focus on Mental Health Training in Post-Pandemic Workplace
High-Sugar Diets Impair Stem Cell Function Prior to Insulin Resistance, Study Shows
2 mins
High-Sugar Diets Impair Stem Cell Function Prior to Insulin Resistance, Study Shows
Alfred Akirov's Generous Donation to Ichilov Hospital and Other Israeli News
2 mins
Alfred Akirov's Generous Donation to Ichilov Hospital and Other Israeli News
High School Basketball Games: Triumphs and Trials
2 mins
High School Basketball Games: Triumphs and Trials
Hong Kong's Annual Student Health Assessment Reveals Rising Concerns
2 mins
Hong Kong's Annual Student Health Assessment Reveals Rising Concerns
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app