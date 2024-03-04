Tamil Guardian Journalist Faces Court Over 2019 Incident Involving Sri Lankan Navy Officer

Journalist Shanmugam Thavaseelan, correspondent for Tamil Guardian and Chairman of the Mullaitivu Press Club, has been summoned to appear in court this month. This summons is in response to a complaint made by a Sri Lankan navy officer following Thavaseelan's coverage of a disappearance rally in Mullaitivu in 2019, where he was accused of obstructing the officer's duties.

Incident and Arrest

On 7 April 2019, Thavaseelan was reporting on a rally by Tamil families of the disappeared when he encountered a navy officer from the Gotabaya Naval Base taking photographs of protesters. When asked to identify himself, the officer was prevented from leaving by the crowd until he was escorted to the Gotabaya navy camp for identification confirmation. Despite the peaceful resolution, Thavaseelan was arrested by Mullaitivu police on 20 April after the officer filed a complaint, alleging obstruction of duty.

Legal Proceedings and Delay

Since his arrest, Thavaseelan has consistently attended court hearings, while the complaining navy officer has frequently been absent, causing delays in the case. The Mullaitivu Magistrate Court, led by Judge Dharmalingam Pradeepan, issued an arrest warrant for the navy officer after his failure to appear at the last hearing on 12th September 2023, with the case adjourned to 29th February 2024. Thavaseelan maintains that the allegations are baseless and suggests they are an act of revenge.

Continued Harassment and Intimidation

Thavaseelan has faced multiple instances of harassment, intimidation, and violence due to his journalistic work. In 2022, he was attacked at a petrol station while reporting on fuel shortages, and in October 2020, he and another Tamil Guardian journalist were assaulted while covering illegal logging activities. These incidents highlight the ongoing challenges and dangers faced by journalists in the region, particularly those reporting on sensitive issues such as Sinhalisation and militarisation.

These legal and physical challenges reflect the broader struggle for press freedom in areas fraught with political tension and underscore the resilience of journalists committed to uncovering truth, despite facing personal risks. As Thavaseelan prepares for his upcoming court date, the case serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing efforts to silence critical voices and the importance of safeguarding journalistic integrity.