Sri Lanka’s War on Plastic: CEA Conducts 7,146 Raids, Files Cases Against 180 Manufacturers

Sri Lanka’s Central Environment Authority (CEA) has intensified its crack down on illegal plastic and polythene production, taking legal action against 180 manufacturers within the year 2023. This enforcement is part of a broader campaign to curb environmental pollution and promote sustainability, with the CEA conducting a staggering 7,146 raids within the year.

CEA’s War Against Illegal Plastics

Since 2018, the CEA has inspected a total of 37,181 institutions, out of which 2,357 have faced legal cases for using banned plastic products. This reflects the government’s commitment to enforcing its stringent environmental policies. The illegal plastic and polythene production has been under the radar of the CEA, with the authority maintaining a vigilant watch over establishments suspected of violating the ban on certain types of plastic and polythene products.

Sri Lankan Government’s Phased Ban

Beginning in 2017, the Sri Lankan government initiated a phased ban on select plastics and polythenes. The move was a response to the growing environmental concerns associated with the use and disposal of such materials. The ban targeted non-biodegradable single-use plastic products specifically, citing their significant contribution to environmental pollution.

Continued Commitment to Sustainability

In 2023, the ban was extended to cover more plastic products, demonstrating the government’s continued commitment to environmental sustainability. The CEA’s relentless enforcement of these regulations is a clear indication of Sri Lanka’s dedication to curb environmental pollution and promote sustainability, setting a strong example for other nations to follow in the fight against plastic pollution.