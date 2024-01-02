en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Sri Lanka’s State Defence Minister Directs Aid and Preventive Measures Amid Flooding

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
Sri Lanka’s State Defence Minister Directs Aid and Preventive Measures Amid Flooding

State Minister of Defence Hon. Premitha Bandara Tennakoon led an inspection visit to the flood-impacted Somawathiya sacred area in the Polonnaruwa District, Sri Lanka, following heavy rainfall in the region. The visit was conducted in the company of the Chief Incumbent of Somawathiya Viharaya, as the two officials sought to assess the extent of the damage and understand the effects of the disaster on the local monks and population.

Inspection Amid Inaccessibility

The Minister and the Chief Incumbent used a Sri Lanka Air Force helicopter to reach the flood-affected region, demonstrating the severity of the situation and the inaccessibility of the area by land. The floodwaters have posed a significant challenge for authorities, hampering consistent delivery of much-needed aid, including food and other necessities, to those affected by the disaster.

Enlisting the Navy’s Assistance

In response to the ongoing crisis, Minister Tennakoon directed officials to enlist the help of the Sri Lanka Navy. This strategic move is expected to ensure the delivery of aid to the flood victims, overcoming the logistical challenges presented by the flooded landscape.

Preventing Outbreaks Post-Flood

Beyond immediate relief measures, the State Minister also instructed the initiation of a cleaning program. Supported by the Civil Defence Department, the program aims to prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases such as dengue, diarrhea, and cholera once the floodwaters recede. This proactive measure underlines the government’s commitment to safeguarding the health of the affected population even after the floodwaters have subsided.

0
Disaster Sri Lanka
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unified Command Concludes Clean-up Operation in Hawaii Following Wildfires

By BNN Correspondents

Historic Midland Train Depot Destroyed by Fire: A Loss for Ohio's Railroad History

By Salman Khan

Compton Courthouse Closes Temporarily Due to Major Flood

By BNN Correspondents

Compton Courthouse Temporarily Closed Due to Severe Flooding

By Momen Zellmi

Kentucky Coalition Calls for Redistribution of Record Budget Reserves ...
@Disaster · 1 hour
Kentucky Coalition Calls for Redistribution of Record Budget Reserves ...
heart comment 0
London Public Library Triumphs Over Cyberattack and Infrastructure Challenges

By Sakchi Khandelwal

London Public Library Triumphs Over Cyberattack and Infrastructure Challenges
Family Tragedy in Michigan: House Explosion Claims Four Lives

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Family Tragedy in Michigan: House Explosion Claims Four Lives
Socastee Community Rises from Tornado’s Destruction: A Story of Resilience

By Salman Khan

Socastee Community Rises from Tornado's Destruction: A Story of Resilience
Fire Damages Paris Park Pavilion in Arkansas City: Investigation Underway

By BNN Correspondents

Fire Damages Paris Park Pavilion in Arkansas City: Investigation Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
WWE Star Shotzi's Knockout Wedding: From the Chapel to the Ring
10 seconds
WWE Star Shotzi's Knockout Wedding: From the Chapel to the Ring
TKO Group Holdings: Set for a Significant Rebound in 2024
11 seconds
TKO Group Holdings: Set for a Significant Rebound in 2024
Jordan Clarkson Ends Utah Jazz's 16-Year Triple-Double Drought: A Highlight in NBA Recap
29 seconds
Jordan Clarkson Ends Utah Jazz's 16-Year Triple-Double Drought: A Highlight in NBA Recap
Arthur Women's Volleyball Group: A Community Hub for Sports and Socializing
2 mins
Arthur Women's Volleyball Group: A Community Hub for Sports and Socializing
Evan Stewart Leaves Texas A&M Over Injury and Mental Health Support Concerns
3 mins
Evan Stewart Leaves Texas A&M Over Injury and Mental Health Support Concerns
Lebanon Reinstates Daylight Saving Time Amidst Political Tension, Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in Beirut
4 mins
Lebanon Reinstates Daylight Saving Time Amidst Political Tension, Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in Beirut
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
4 mins
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
4 mins
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
4 mins
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
20 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app