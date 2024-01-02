Sri Lanka’s State Defence Minister Directs Aid and Preventive Measures Amid Flooding

State Minister of Defence Hon. Premitha Bandara Tennakoon led an inspection visit to the flood-impacted Somawathiya sacred area in the Polonnaruwa District, Sri Lanka, following heavy rainfall in the region. The visit was conducted in the company of the Chief Incumbent of Somawathiya Viharaya, as the two officials sought to assess the extent of the damage and understand the effects of the disaster on the local monks and population.

Inspection Amid Inaccessibility

The Minister and the Chief Incumbent used a Sri Lanka Air Force helicopter to reach the flood-affected region, demonstrating the severity of the situation and the inaccessibility of the area by land. The floodwaters have posed a significant challenge for authorities, hampering consistent delivery of much-needed aid, including food and other necessities, to those affected by the disaster.

Enlisting the Navy’s Assistance

In response to the ongoing crisis, Minister Tennakoon directed officials to enlist the help of the Sri Lanka Navy. This strategic move is expected to ensure the delivery of aid to the flood victims, overcoming the logistical challenges presented by the flooded landscape.

Preventing Outbreaks Post-Flood

Beyond immediate relief measures, the State Minister also instructed the initiation of a cleaning program. Supported by the Civil Defence Department, the program aims to prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases such as dengue, diarrhea, and cholera once the floodwaters recede. This proactive measure underlines the government’s commitment to safeguarding the health of the affected population even after the floodwaters have subsided.