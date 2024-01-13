Sri Lanka’s Historical Prison System Grapples with Severe Overcrowding

Sri Lanka’s prison system, a relic of the British colonial era that dates back to 1832, is grappling with an alarming overcrowding crisis. The age-old Welikada Prison, which marked the inception of a network of facilities, is now part of a system that is bursting at its seams. Tasked with the management of these facilities, the Department of Prisons, established in 1877, is reportedly operating under strained state support.

Prison Capacity Breached

The capacity of the prisons has been significantly exceeded, with a staggering 26,176 inmates housed in facilities designed for merely 11,291. This has resulted in a 232% overcrowding rate, sparking a plethora of associated issues. Living conditions have drastically deteriorated, with insufficient space and a lack of proper sanitary facilities adding to the woes of the incarcerated.

A System Under Strain

The Committee for the Protection of Prisoners Rights has voiced grave concerns about the impacts of this congestion on the prisoners and the prison staff. Despite the historical standards set by reformers like John Howard that emphasized maintaining a clean environment and robust rehabilitation programs, the current conditions are a far cry from the ideal. Reports of physical and mental torture have further underscored the dire state of the system.

Underlying Causes and Financial Implications

The overcrowding is largely attributed to a high rate of crime, social and economic challenges, and an unyieldingly slow judicial process. Drug-related offenses form a significant chunk of the prison population. The state’s expenditure on prisoner upkeep from 2017 to 2022 underscores the financial strain of the current system.

Exacerbating the situation are punitive drug policies and the recent anti-drug operation ‘Yukthiya’, which has triggered a sharp increase in arrests. As of 9 January 2024, at least 29,000 arrests have been reported, with nearly 1,500 individuals languishing in administrative detention in police custody. A whopping 63% of convicted individuals are serving sentences for drug-related offenses. The conditions of imprisonment have been termed ‘inhumane and degrading’, with detailed accounts of human rights violations and the impacts on the detainees and their families.