Sri Lankan Fishermen Rescued from Somali Pirates after Vessel Hijacking

On a seemingly ordinary day of January 27, the fishing vessel 'Lorenzo Putha IV' along with two other boats, all owned by W. W. Francis Milroy Perera, embarked on a journey from Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour in Sri Lanka towards the Arabian Sea. The crew of six, hailing from Thoduwawa, were no novices to the sea. Their routine voyage, however, took a perilous turn when they were hijacked by Somali pirates, who were initially mistaken for an Iranian boat, a common ally of Sri Lankan fishermen.

From Hijack to Rescue

Despite the harrowing ordeal, the pirates fed the crew, an unexpected display of humanity amidst terror. The ship's skipper, using his presence of mind, managed to send a clever signal that caught the attention of the Seychelles Coast Guard. This set into motion an international rescue mission involving the Sri Lankan Navy, Seychelles Defence Forces, and anti-piracy forces. The operation concluded successfully on January 29, freeing the 'Lorenzo Putha IV' and apprehending three pirates.

The Aftermath

The vessel currently rests at the Port of Victoria in Seychelles, a symbol of triumph over adversity. However, the incident has underscored the pressing need for a robust safety mechanism for Sri Lankan fishermen. There are growing calls for better technology, increased manpower, and a comprehensive insurance and compensation scheme.

Addressing the Risks

The Fisheries Ministry mandates training in international maritime law for crews, a step towards mitigating such risks. But the dangers fishermen face at sea are far from being fully addressed. Current insurance policies fall short, failing to cover partial damages or non-drowning deaths. This has prompted a demand for better protection and support for the fishermen who brave the unpredictable seas for their livelihood.