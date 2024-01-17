Sri Lanka to Resolve Driver's License Issuance Issues by October

On January 17, State Minister for Transport, Lasantha Alagiyawanna, announced at a news conference that the issues surrounding driver's license issuance in the country are set to be resolved by October. The government is shifting its approach from providing temporary licenses to offering permanent ones through a streamlined one-day service.

Advancing District Offices

The conference, held at the Presidential Media Centre under the theme 'Collective Path to a stable country,' included discussions on upgrading district offices for license issuance to the level of the head office in Werahera by the end of the year. The move is part of a broader initiative to standardize license issuance across the country.

Transportation Initiatives Under Presidential Guidance

Alagiyawanna highlighted the various transportation initiatives being undertaken under the guidance of President Ranil Wickremesinghe. These include the incorporation of modern technology in public transport services, amendments to the motor vehicle act, and the introduction of a new act.

Measures for enhancing road safety, such as streamlining the speed limit process and taking legal action against drivers under the influence of drugs, are being implemented. The program is already in effect in the Western and Southern Provinces. Additionally, the ministry plans to educate drivers on first aid for accidents and to include related questions in the driver's license test.