Sri Lanka to Cultivate 1 Million Indigenous Herbs in Nationwide Initiative

On the 76th National Independence Day, Sri Lanka launched a nationwide initiative to revitalize its indigenous medicine sector. The ambitious program aims to cultivate 1 million indigenous herbs across the island, a move set to significantly reduce the country's reliance on imported medicinal herbs. The State Ministry of Indigenous Medicine, the Department of Ayurveda, and the Ministry of Public Administration have collaboratively spearheaded this project.

Empowering Domestic Production

Running from February 2 to April 7, the initiative targets all Grama Niladhari Divisions. Government-owned vacant lands have been repurposed for this cultivation program. This strategy not only encourages the domestic production and commercialization of indigenous medicine, but also offers government employees an opportunity to earn additional income by growing these plants.

Transforming Burdens into Assets

The Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation is a powerful testament to the success of such initiatives. Under new management, the corporation transformed from a burden into a thriving entity, generating a remarkable profit of Rs. 195 million in 2023. This compelling success story demonstrates the potential of efficient management and innovative approaches in boosting the industry.

A New Era in Healthcare Tourism

State Minister of Indigenous Medicine, Sisira Jayakody, underscored the potential of enhancing the indigenous medicine system to attract tourists seeking Ayurvedic treatments. This innovative approach could lead to repeated visits, boosting the country's tourism industry and increasing foreign exchange. The 'Bodymantra' massage system, a unique therapy developed by the Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation, is an example of the innovative strides being taken to position Sri Lanka as a leader in integrative healthcare tourism.