Sri Lanka Shields Coconut Plantations from El Nino Threat

In a strategic move to safeguard Sri Lanka’s coconut plantations from the impending adverse climate conditions of El Nino, the government has allocated a generous 300 million rupees. With the Yala season on the horizon, feared to bring severe drought conditions, the Ministry of Agriculture and Plantation Industries is stepping ahead, ready to counteract the potential threats to the country’s coconut industry.

Proactive Measures for Coconut Conservation

The initiative, announced by the Minister of Agriculture and Plantation Industries, Mahinda Amaraweera, has a two-fold approach. It comprises the plantation of a staggering 360,000 coconut saplings and the rollout of various mitigation strategies to fortify the coconut industry against the predicted harsh weather conditions.

Amaraweera has directed ministry officials to execute a joint program aiming to protect the country’s coconut cultivation. The program’s strategies include creating pits to conserve moisture, using coconut husks to shield tree roots, and empowering farmers with necessary technical knowledge.

Managing the Extremes of the Yala Season

These measures are designed to assist farmers in coping with the challenges of the Yala season. The program aims to help farmers navigate through excessive rainfall during the rainy seasons and extreme drought during the Yala season. The Coconut Development Board is entrusted with providing the technology for preparing special coconut pits. These pits are considered critical for the protection of coconut plantations during these challenging climate conditions.

Planning for Execution

Officials from the Ministry, including Secretary Janaka Dharmakirthi, and heads of institutions related to coconut cultivation have convened to discuss the plan’s implementation. This meeting of minds underscores the Government’s commitment to ensuring the survival and prosperity of the country’s coconut industry amidst the anticipated climate challenges brought on by El Nino.