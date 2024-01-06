en English
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Remembers Lasantha Wickrematunge: A Legacy Unforgotten 15 Years On

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
Sri Lanka Remembers Lasantha Wickrematunge: A Legacy Unforgotten 15 Years On

Monday, 8 January marked the 15th anniversary of the tragic assassination of Lasantha Wickrematunge, the founder Editor-in-Chief of The Sunday Leader. A memorial service was held at his graveside in Borella Kanatte at 9 a.m., where family members, friends, former colleagues, and others gathered to honor his memory. Wickrematunge, a prominent figure in Sri Lankan journalism, was remembered for his critical stance against the Rajapaksa Government at the time.

Assassination that Shocked the Nation

On 8 January 2009, Wickrematunge was attacked by two gunmen on motorcycles during the morning rush hour while en route to work. The assault proved fatal, with Wickrematunge succumbing to his injuries. His death sent shockwaves through the nation and highlighted the risks journalists face in the pursuit of truth.

A Void in Sri Lankan Journalism

Wickrematunge’s untimely demise left a void in Sri Lankan journalism. His fearlessness and dedication to truth-telling set a standard that continues to inspire journalists today. Despite the passage of 15 years, his killers remain at large, a stark reminder of the threat to free speech and the impunity often granted to those who seek to silence it.

Remembering Lasantha Wickrematunge

The remembrance event marked a decade and a half since Wickrematunge’s tragic end. The gathering at his graveside served not just as a memorial to a fallen journalist, but also as a reminder of the ongoing impact of his work and the ideals he stood for. Wickrematunge’s legacy continues to influence Sri Lankan journalism, inspiring a new generation to stand firm in the face of adversity and to strive for truth in their reporting.

Sri Lanka
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

