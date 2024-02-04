Sri Lanka Navy Honors 76th Independence Day with 25-Gun Salute Aboard SLNS Sayura

On February 4th, 2024, Sri Lanka marked its 76th National Independence Day under the inspiring theme, 'Let's build a new country.' The central spectacle of the celebration was a 25-Gun Salute carried out by the Sri Lanka Navy aboard the SLNS Sayura, a maritime tradition dating back to the 14th century, symbolizing the highest honor a nation can bestow. Directed by the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, and conducted under the guidance of Captain Luxman Amarasinghe, the salute was broadcast live, echoing a sense of national pride across the country.

Historical Roots of the 25-Gun Salute

The 25-Gun Salute has historical roots in naval practices where warships would fire their cannons to demonstrate disarmament and peaceful intentions. Since Sri Lanka's first Independence Day in 1948, the Navy has consistently performed this ceremonial act, a testament to the nation's enduring traditions and unyielding spirit. Originally staged at Galle Face Green, the salute has since been conducted aboard various naval ships and at locations like Galle Buck Bay and Colombo Lighthouse.

Aboard the SLNS Sayura

The 76th anniversary held a special spectacle. The main mast of SLNS Sayura was adorned with naval signal flags spelling out '25 Gun Salutes for the Nation.' The salute involved bursts of gunfire from four 47mm guns, led by the ship's commanding and gunnery officers. This gesture instilled a profound sense of national pride in Sri Lankan citizens, reinforcing the country's commitment to peace and unity.

Independence Day Celebrations

The Independence Day celebrations commenced at the Galle Face Green in Colombo, marked by the arrival of President Ranil Wickramasinghe. The event also witnessed the presence of the Prime Minister of Thailand as the chief guest, highlighting Sri Lanka's growing international ties. The theme of the celebrations, 'Let’s build a new country,' serves as a rallying call for all Sri Lankans, inspiring them to work towards a prosperous, united, and peaceful future.