Disaster

Sri Lanka Grapples with Severe Flooding: Roads Closed, Yala National Park Declares Emergency

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:19 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:39 am EST
Sri Lanka Grapples with Severe Flooding: Roads Closed, Yala National Park Declares Emergency

Heavy rainfall continues to batter Sri Lanka, causing widespread flooding and triggering landslides in several regions. The country’s Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has reported significant road closures and growing flood risks as water levels rise relentlessly. The situation remains precarious, with further rainfall expected, and authorities are on high alert.

Significant Road Closures

The Polonnaruwa – Batticaloa main road, particularly in the vicinity of the Gallella Bridge, is submerged, with water levels rising up to one foot. This has led to an immediate closure of this critical transport artery. The Badulla – Bandarawela main road has also been impacted by a landslide near the 7th Mile Post in Hali-Ela. Authorities have advised motorists to opt for alternative routes such as the Bandarawela – Etempitiya road and the Demodara – Spring Valley road.

Rising Water Levels and Flood Risks

The DMC has warned of a surge in water levels in the Mahaweli River, raising the specter of exacerbated flood risks. The Menik River, located near Yala National Park, has also overflowed, leading to further road closures.

Emergency in Yala National Park

The Tissamaharama – Palatupana main entrance to Yala National Park is closed due to the overflowing Menik River. The park has declared an emergency disaster situation and has temporarily halted entry. Six tourist bungalows have also been closed due to the floods. Local residents and tourists lodged within the park’s precincts are being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The continuous heavy rainfall, expected to persist, adds to the gravity of the situation. Sri Lanka, known for its rich biodiversity and vibrant tourism sector, now grapples with the harsh reality of climate extremes. With the authorities remaining vigilant, the country braces itself for what lies ahead.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

