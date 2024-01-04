Sri Lanka Declares Essential Services Amidst Deepening Financial Crisis

In a decisive move, Sri Lanka’s President, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has declared several services as essential through an Extraordinary Gazette notification, ensuring their operational continuity amidst any disruptions. The essential services, now bearing the government’s seal of priority, encompass the supply of electricity, distribution of petroleum products and fuel, activities related to the handling of food, drink, coal, oil, or fuel within ports, and the provision and maintenance of air transport services, including the operation of airports and ports.

Gasping for Power: The Ceylon Electricity Board

In line with this declaration, all leaves of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) employees have been cancelled until further notice. This move comes in anticipation of a planned strike by CEB employees against the restructuring and privatization of the CEB. The Power and Energy Minister of Sri Lanka has announced a crackdown on employee misconduct within the CEB and sweeping reforms aiming at streamlining operations, optimizing resource allocation, and enhancing the board’s effectiveness. Moreover, the government has announced plans to submit an electricity tariff reduction proposal to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), despite a looming protest by the Ceylon Electricity Boards Joint Trade Union Alliance opposing the proposed bill.

Sri Lanka’s Financial Crisis: A Struggle for Stability

Sri Lanka is grappling with its worst financial crisis in over 70 years, with depleted foreign currency reserves leading to skyrocketing prices of daily essentials, electricity shortages, and a looming humanitarian calamity. The crisis is attributed to an increase in money supply on unneeded large projects leading to a rise in foreign debt, decreased government earnings, and a significant hit to the tourism industry. The government has defaulted on loans, with the IMF potentially offering financial assistance and engineering skills to monitor a bailout package.

Reviving the Economy: The Government’s Approach

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader, Sajith Premadasa, has suggested the government to first take steps to acquire the billions of local funds lying in financial institutions in foreign countries. He pointed out that these funds could easily be brought back to the country to fulfill state requirements and increase the country’s financial needs. In addition to this, the Sri Lankan government has exempted 43 items from value-added taxes, impacting low-income households. These exemptions include education, medicines, health services, and some essential foods and grains. The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka has issued a Foreign Air Operator Certificate for Russian Rossiya Airlines to operate specific flights from Moscow to Colombo, a potential boost for the country’s tourism industry.