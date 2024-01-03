en English
en English
Sri Lanka

Sheraton Colombo Hotel Opens, Marking Second Sheraton Establishment in Sri Lanka

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:17 am EST


Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, a prominent name in the hospitality industry, has expanded its footprint in Sri Lanka by inaugurating the Sheraton Colombo Hotel. This is the second establishment of the luxury hotel chain in the country. Positioned in the pulsating heart of Colombo’s business and shopping district, the hotel is envisioned to be a converging point for local inhabitants and global voyagers alike, offering a space for communication, connection, and a feeling of belonging.

Infusion of Local Spirit and Global Luxury

The Sheraton Colombo Hotel, a majestic edifice of 320 rooms, seamlessly integrates the city’s vibrant spirit and rich culture into its ambiance. The hotel’s strategic location provides guests with convenient accessibility to numerous landmarks and the airport, making it an attractive retreat for tourists and business travelers. The hotel rooms, varying from 36 to 88 square meters, are laced with modern amenities making the stay comfortable and relaxing. The Club Rooms and suites offer the privilege of accessing the exclusive Sheraton Club Lounge.

A Hub for Social Interactions

The Sheraton Colombo Hotel exhibits a unique two-tiered lobby which serves as a hub for social interactions. This distinctive feature underscores the hotel’s objective of fostering a sense of community among its guests. With warm hospitality at its core, the hotel aims to facilitate meaningful connections and productivity among its guests.

Dining and Leisure Amenities

The dining options at the hotel are diverse and tantalizing. Guests can indulge in a gastronomic journey at the Colombo Kitchen, experience the charm of alfresco dining at the rooftop restaurant, or unwind at The Pool Bar. The Ceylon Bake Shop and The Colpetty Lounge offer delightful culinary treats. For those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, the Shine Spa offers an array of services. The Sheraton Club serves as a private space for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members and Club level guests, adding to the hotel’s comprehensive amenities.

Sri Lanka Travel & Tourism
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

