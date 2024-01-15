en English
Sri Lanka

Self-Proclaimed ‘Avalokiteshvara Bodhisattva’ Arrested in Sri Lanka

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Self-Proclaimed ‘Avalokiteshvara Bodhisattva’ Arrested in Sri Lanka

In a recent turn of events, Mahinda Kodituwakku, self-proclaimed ‘Avalokiteshvara Bodhisattva,’ has been taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Pannipitiya, Sri Lanka. This arrest comes in the wake of allegations of conducting activities considered contrary to Buddhist teachings, thus potentially misleading the Buddhist community.

Complaint Launch and Arrest

The charge against Kodituwakku was initiated by a complaint filed by Ven. Agulugalle Sri Jinananda Thero, the president of the Buddhist Information Centre. The complaint, lodged with the CID, accused Kodituwakku of misleading the Buddhist community by carrying out irreligious activities, an act considered in direct opposition to the teachings of Buddhism.

Legal Measures

In response to the allegations, the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has taken swift action to prevent Kodituwakku from leaving the country amidst the ongoing investigation. An overseas travel ban has been imposed on him, ensuring that he remains within the jurisdiction while the case is underway.

Widespread Attention

The case has garnered significant attention, both nationally and internationally, due to its unique nature. The involvement of religious and legal authorities in the proceedings underscores the serious implications of the allegations. The unfolding of this case is being followed closely, as it raises important questions about religious authority, authenticity, and the role of legal systems in resolving such disputes.

Sri Lanka
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

