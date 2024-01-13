en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sri Lanka

Public Service: The Backbone of Sri Lanka’s Progress, Says Prime Minister Gunawardena

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
Public Service: The Backbone of Sri Lanka’s Progress, Says Prime Minister Gunawardena

In a recent ceremony at Temple Trees, Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister, Dinesh Gunawardena, underscored the pivotal role of public service, especially the contribution of Grama Niladhari officers, in the country’s progress. The Prime Minister’s speech was an insightful look into Sri Lanka’s history, shedding light on the nation’s resilience and self-reliance in the absence of modern defense technologies.

Leadership and Self-Sufficiency: Lessons from History

Reflecting on a past where the country didn’t have an air force or advanced defense systems, Gunawardena spoke of the formidable rural leaders and defense systems that protected the nation. He drew attention to the remarkable development and self-sufficiency achieved through strong leadership, managing to astonish the world with their food and culture despite limited resources at rural administrative offices.

Embracing Digital Advancements for Public Service

Recognizing the advancements in digital technology, the Prime Minister assured that the public service sector would see further improvements. This would follow decisive financial and administrative decisions aimed at enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in public service delivery. A particular area of interest is the E-Grama Niladhari program, which is set to be target-oriented for the convenience of the people in the year 2024.

Building Trust and Unity: A Call to New Officers

State Minister Ashoka Priyantha also addressed the gathering, calling for unity within the public service. He urged new officers to familiarize and disseminate government policies to instill discipline across administrative divisions. His vision is to contribute to the creation of a disciplined and proud nation, with public service at its core. Among the attendees were secretaries of various ministries and the newly appointed officers, a testament to the importance of public service in the nation’s progress.

0
Sri Lanka
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sri Lanka

See more
1 hour ago
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
Marking a prominent presence in the global economic discourse, President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka is set to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, housed in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, commencing on January 15, 2024. The WEF, a preeminent international stage, fosters interaction among leaders from diverse arenas such as government, international organizations, business,
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
Sri Lanka Navy Makes History by Enrolling Women for Officer Training; India and Saudi Arabia Bolster Maritime Security Ties
11 hours ago
Sri Lanka Navy Makes History by Enrolling Women for Officer Training; India and Saudi Arabia Bolster Maritime Security Ties
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours ago
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Over 60 Inmates Escape Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Center Amid Clash
6 hours ago
Over 60 Inmates Escape Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Center Amid Clash
Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence Immerse in Sri Lankan Culture Amid Royal Duties
6 hours ago
Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence Immerse in Sri Lankan Culture Amid Royal Duties
Sri Lanka Embarks on Telecom PLC Divestiture: A Step Towards Economic Reform
8 hours ago
Sri Lanka Embarks on Telecom PLC Divestiture: A Step Towards Economic Reform
Latest Headlines
World News
Formula E Ignites New Season in Mexico City: Sustainability and Growth Lead the Race
40 seconds
Formula E Ignites New Season in Mexico City: Sustainability and Growth Lead the Race
Ford Field Enhances Culinary Experience for First-Ever Playoff Game
1 min
Ford Field Enhances Culinary Experience for First-Ever Playoff Game
Michigan Hospitals Prepare for Storm-Related Influx Amidst Respiratory Infections Surge
3 mins
Michigan Hospitals Prepare for Storm-Related Influx Amidst Respiratory Infections Surge
Man Charged with First-Degree Assault for Severe Attack at Bryan West Campus
3 mins
Man Charged with First-Degree Assault for Severe Attack at Bryan West Campus
TUC Slams UK Government Over Post Office Scandal Response
3 mins
TUC Slams UK Government Over Post Office Scandal Response
Jessie J Shares her Struggles with Mental Health: 'Not Just About Becoming a New Mum'
4 mins
Jessie J Shares her Struggles with Mental Health: 'Not Just About Becoming a New Mum'
Oregon's Child Care Funding Crisis: The Human Cost and the Call for Action
4 mins
Oregon's Child Care Funding Crisis: The Human Cost and the Call for Action
Rob Lowe's Secrets to Health and Longevity in Hollywood
5 mins
Rob Lowe's Secrets to Health and Longevity in Hollywood
Carolina Hurricanes' Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov Injured: Impact on Team's Goaltending Situation
5 mins
Carolina Hurricanes' Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov Injured: Impact on Team's Goaltending Situation
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
12 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app