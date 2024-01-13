Public Service: The Backbone of Sri Lanka’s Progress, Says Prime Minister Gunawardena

In a recent ceremony at Temple Trees, Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister, Dinesh Gunawardena, underscored the pivotal role of public service, especially the contribution of Grama Niladhari officers, in the country’s progress. The Prime Minister’s speech was an insightful look into Sri Lanka’s history, shedding light on the nation’s resilience and self-reliance in the absence of modern defense technologies.

Leadership and Self-Sufficiency: Lessons from History

Reflecting on a past where the country didn’t have an air force or advanced defense systems, Gunawardena spoke of the formidable rural leaders and defense systems that protected the nation. He drew attention to the remarkable development and self-sufficiency achieved through strong leadership, managing to astonish the world with their food and culture despite limited resources at rural administrative offices.

Embracing Digital Advancements for Public Service

Recognizing the advancements in digital technology, the Prime Minister assured that the public service sector would see further improvements. This would follow decisive financial and administrative decisions aimed at enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in public service delivery. A particular area of interest is the E-Grama Niladhari program, which is set to be target-oriented for the convenience of the people in the year 2024.

Building Trust and Unity: A Call to New Officers

State Minister Ashoka Priyantha also addressed the gathering, calling for unity within the public service. He urged new officers to familiarize and disseminate government policies to instill discipline across administrative divisions. His vision is to contribute to the creation of a disciplined and proud nation, with public service at its core. Among the attendees were secretaries of various ministries and the newly appointed officers, a testament to the importance of public service in the nation’s progress.