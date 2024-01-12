en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sri Lanka

Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence Immerse in Sri Lankan Culture Amid Royal Duties

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence Immerse in Sri Lankan Culture Amid Royal Duties

In the heart of Sri Lanka’s bustling capital, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, husband to Princess Anne, stood amid the vibrancy of a Hindu temple, preparing to partake in a centuries-old ritual. With a firm grip and a determined gaze, Laurence took hold of a coconut, lifted it above his head, and brought it crashing down, shattering it into pieces. This act – a traditional coconut-smashing ceremony at Vajira Pillayar Kovil – is not just a spectacle but a ritual symbolic of dispelling bad luck and attracting good fortune. It was a moment that earned him admiration from his wife, Princess Anne, and the temple’s chief priest who had blessed them.

Embracing Sri Lankan Traditions

The royal couple, on the final day of their three-day tour, were showered with traditional Sri Lankan hospitality. Adorned with a gold-and-red silk scarf, jasmine and rose flower garlands, and a pottu on their foreheads, they were the image of cultural immersion. Inside the temple, they joined the local devotees in a ritual offering to Lord Ganesh, gently touching fruits and flowers before the deity.

Not just limited to the temple, their cultural experience extended to feeding sacred cows, an act considered highly auspicious in Hindu tradition. It was a testament to their willingness to experience and respect the nuances of the cultures they visit.

Remembrance and Respect

Amid the cultural exchanges, however, lay a solemn moment of remembrance. As the new president of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), Princess Anne attended a remembrance service where she laid a wreath of poppies, observing a minute’s silence in honor of the fallen service personnel. This visit highlighted Anne’s new role, having succeeded the Duke of Kent in the previous year. The CWGC’s first patron, the King, was announced during the last Remembrance weekend, marking a new chapter in the commission’s history.

Their visit to Sri Lanka, filled with vibrant experiences and solemn moments of respect, captured the essence of their roles as representatives of the Commonwealth. It highlighted their commitment to understanding and respecting the diverse cultures that make up the Commonwealth nations while honoring their shared histories.

0
Sri Lanka
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sri Lanka

See more
2 hours ago
Sri Lanka Embarks on Telecom PLC Divestiture: A Step Towards Economic Reform
In a significant move towards economic reform, the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies of the Sri Lankan Government has initiated the divestiture process of its shares in Sri Lanka Telecom PLC. As part of a broader strategy to restructure state-owned enterprises, the ministry made public a Request for Qualification (RfQ) from potential
Sri Lanka Embarks on Telecom PLC Divestiture: A Step Towards Economic Reform
Colombo Braces for 16-hour Water Cut Amid Infrastructure Upgrade
8 hours ago
Colombo Braces for 16-hour Water Cut Amid Infrastructure Upgrade
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
17 hours ago
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
Sri Lanka Navy Makes History by Enrolling Women for Officer Training; India and Saudi Arabia Bolster Maritime Security Ties
5 hours ago
Sri Lanka Navy Makes History by Enrolling Women for Officer Training; India and Saudi Arabia Bolster Maritime Security Ties
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours ago
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours ago
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Latest Headlines
World News
Jonathan Panzo's Loan Spell at Cardiff City May End Prematurely
41 seconds
Jonathan Panzo's Loan Spell at Cardiff City May End Prematurely
Cork's Iconic Nash 19 Shuts Down Amid Rising Business Costs
1 min
Cork's Iconic Nash 19 Shuts Down Amid Rising Business Costs
NeuroPong: Turning Table Tennis into a Therapeutic Game
2 mins
NeuroPong: Turning Table Tennis into a Therapeutic Game
St. Mary Parish Council Elects New Leadership Amid Budget Shortfall
2 mins
St. Mary Parish Council Elects New Leadership Amid Budget Shortfall
Austin Machete Attack: A Brutal Incident Sparks Public Safety Concerns
4 mins
Austin Machete Attack: A Brutal Incident Sparks Public Safety Concerns
Trials of Osiris Returns to Destiny 2: New Challenges, Rewards Await Players
5 mins
Trials of Osiris Returns to Destiny 2: New Challenges, Rewards Await Players
National Bobblehead Museum Unveils 2024 Presidential Candidate Series
6 mins
National Bobblehead Museum Unveils 2024 Presidential Candidate Series
Labour Candidates Challenge SEND Services in Hertfordshire, Demand Improvements
6 mins
Labour Candidates Challenge SEND Services in Hertfordshire, Demand Improvements
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
6 mins
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app