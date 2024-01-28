President Wickremesinghe's Plan for Galle: Development, Tourism, and Relocation

To uplift the city of Galle and its historic fort, Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe has expressed serious concerns over the slow pace of development and pledged to establish a special commission aimed at boosting growth in the region. The President, during his visit to the city, underscored the need for a unified organizational structure that would integrate various authorities and departments, including the Urban Development Authority and the Department of Archaeology, for more effective implementation of the Galle City Plan.

Presidential Emphasis on Tourism Development

President Wickremesinghe's visit was centered on inspecting the current state of development activities in Galle, particularly within the Galle Fort area. A prominent highlight of his visit was his advocacy for accelerated tourism development. He interacted with local and international tourists, visited shops, and collected opinions on how the fort could be better developed. Recognizing the vast potential of tourism in the area, Wickremesinghe emphasized the urgency of implementing plans that would enhance the tourist experience and elevate the city's standing as a must-visit destination.

Relocation of Government Institutions

Another significant point of concern was the slow progress in relocating government institutions from the Galle Fort. The President noted that this process needs to be expedited to allow for more comprehensive development of the fort area. He has earmarked this as a priority for the newly established commission, which is expected to expedite the development process and ensure a harmonized approach across different government departments.

Concurrently, President Wickremesinghe attended the 2024 Galle Literary Festival, a notable event that has resumed after several years and features an impressive lineup of global literary figures. The festival, which began on January 25, offers a variety of literary activities and has successfully attracted a large crowd of both local and foreign visitors to Galle and Koggala. This serves as a testament to the city's potential to become a globally recognized hub for cultural and literary events.