M.K. Stalin Questions PM Modi on Katchatheevu Island Issue Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Amidst the political whirlwind surrounding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin raised pointed questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance and actions regarding the contentious Katchatheevu Island dispute with Sri Lanka. Addressing a public gathering in Vellore on April 2, 2024, Stalin scrutinized Modi's decade-long silence on the issue, highlighting its significance for the affected fishermen in Tamil Nadu and its potential use as an electoral strategy.

Advertisment

Historical Context and Political Accusations

Katchatheevu Island, a longstanding point of contention between India and Sri Lanka, has been a thorn in the side for Tamil Nadu's fishermen, who face arrest and the seizure of their boats by Sri Lankan authorities. Despite presenting a list of demands, including the retrieval of Katchatheevu, to Modi two years prior, Stalin accused the Prime Minister of inaction and silence, particularly in light of China's aggressive posturing in Arunachal Pradesh. The DMK's efforts to raise the issue in Parliament were met with resistance from the Centre, further fueling the political debate.

Welfare Initiatives and Minority Rights

Advertisment

Stalin contrasted his administration's proactive welfare schemes, like the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme, with the central government's lack of support for minority rights and welfare. He assured that the repeal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would be a priority once the INDIA bloc comes to power, reinforcing the DMK's commitment to safeguarding minority interests against what he perceives as the BJP's dictatorial tendencies.

Electoral Implications and Future Prospects

The Katchatheevu dispute, while a specific regional concern, encapsulates broader issues of federal autonomy, minority rights, and international diplomacy that are likely to influence voter sentiment in the Lok Sabha elections. Stalin's critique of Modi's governance, juxtaposed with his own government's initiatives, sets the stage for a heated electoral battle, with implications far beyond the shores of Katchatheevu Island.