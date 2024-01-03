LAUGFS Super and Coca-Cola Beverages Sri Lanka Collaborate to Boost PET Collection Efforts

In a significant move towards environmental stewardship and sustainability, LAUGFS Super and Coca-Cola Beverages Sri Lanka have collaborated to bolster PET plastic collection efforts across Sri Lanka. The initiative involves the strategic installation of PET collection bins in selected LAUGFS Super outlets all over the island.

A Partnership for Sustainability

The partnership underscores the growing importance of sustainability in today’s business landscape. Both LAUGFS Super, part of the LAUGFS Group, and Coca-Cola Beverages Sri Lanka have shown unwavering commitment to operationalizing sustainability. This initiative is a manifestation of Coca-Cola’s mission to refresh the world and make a difference, with a presence in Sri Lanka spanning over 60 years.

Recycling and Education

The project, which is organized into pre-launch, launch, and post-launch phases, not only aims at recycling but also at educating the public. It includes educational content and environmental rewards to encourage customer participation, thereby promoting environmental consciousness.

A Long-term Vision

LAUGFS Super’s CEO reaffirmed the company’s dedication to a greener future and its aim to set a benchmark for industry-wide environmental stewardship. The strategic placement of recycling bins is expected to have a lasting impact on the environment and epitomizes both companies’ dedication to a sustainable tomorrow.

With Coca-Cola Beverages Sri Lanka’s extensive experience in the field, having placed over 540 bins across the country, this collaboration promises to significantly enhance the PET collection efforts island-wide, driving broader positive environmental change.