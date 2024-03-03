Indika Thilakarathne Wins Vivian's 2023 'Employee of the Year' Award, Celebrating Multicultural Teamwork

From teaching English in Sri Lanka to supervising a pharmaceutical warehouse in Malta, Indika Thilakarathne's journey is a tale of resilience, adaptability, and multicultural leadership. Recently honored as Vivian's 2023 'Employee of the Year,' Thilakarathne's story highlights the importance of embracing diversity and fostering a sense of belonging in the workplace. His leadership not only navigated the logistical challenges of moving premises but also cultivated an environment where a multicultural team thrives on mutual respect and cooperation.

Embracing a New Chapter

Thilakarathne's relocation to Malta, initially driven by his wife's artistic pursuits, coincidentally paved the path for his career transformation. Starting as a warehouse operator at Vivian, his adeptness and dedication soon saw him ascend to the role of a warehouse supervisor. This position came with its fair share of challenges, especially during the company's pivotal relocation to a larger facility. Thilakarathne's proactive approach and his mantra, 'make the next step easy for the other person,' not only facilitated a smooth transition but also resonated deeply with his team, fostering an environment of support and efficiency.

Building a Multicultural Team

At the heart of Thilakarathne's success is his commitment to nurturing a multicultural team. His leadership style emphasizes respect, understanding, and the importance of communication—a reflection of his teaching background. By helping his colleagues improve their English, Thilakarathne ensures that language barriers do not hinder teamwork and productivity. His efforts underscore the value of diversity in the workplace, aligning with research that highlights the benefits of cultural diversity, including enhanced creativity, innovation, and problem-solving.

A Model of Multicultural Integration

Vivian's managing director, Denise Borg Manché, praised Thilakarathne not only for his meticulous work ethic but also for his infectious positivity and initiative. His recognition as 'Employee of the Year' is not just a personal achievement but also a testament to Vivian's commitment to equality and multicultural integration. Thilakarathne's story is a beacon for organizations striving to create a more inclusive and diverse work environment. It demonstrates how embracing different cultures and backgrounds can enrich not only the workplace but also contribute to personal and communal growth.

Indika Thilakarathne's journey from an English teacher in Sri Lanka to an esteemed employee in Malta exemplifies the power of diversity and the potential within every individual to inspire and lead, irrespective of their origin. As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of a global workforce, Thilakarathne's story serves as a reminder of the richness that multiculturalism brings to our professional and personal lives.