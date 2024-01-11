en English
Sri Lanka

Flooding in Ampara Leads to Road Closures and University Faculty Shutdowns

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:44 am EST
Flooding in Ampara Leads to Road Closures and University Faculty Shutdowns

In a sudden turn of events, the serene city of Ampara is witnessing significant disruptions due to unexpected flooding. The incessant weather conditions have led to the restriction of vehicular movement on two main roads: Ampara – Siyambaladuwa and Ampara – Iginiyagala. The Galmaduwa area on the Ampara – Siyambaladuwa road and the Suduwella area on the Ampara – Iginiyagala road are bearing the brunt of this flood situation.

Impact on Local Infrastructure

The flooding has not only impacted the daily commute of the locals but has also affected the South-Eastern University of Sri Lanka located in Oluvil. The university authorities have been compelled to enforce a temporary closure of several faculties, impacting the academic schedule of the students. This move was initiated post the announcement by the Department of Irrigation that the capacity of the Senanayaka Samudraya had reached its peak at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10.

Public Advisory and Measures

In light of these developments, the Irrigation Department issued a flood warning for areas downstream of the Gal Oya, signaling a high possibility of increasing the spillway discharge. Consequently, the public and motorists residing or commuting through these specific areas are advised to exercise caution. The South Eastern University area at Oluvil has been specifically marked to remain vigilant given the circumstances. Authorities are likely monitoring the situation closely and may issue further advisories as the flood situation evolves.

Implications of the Current Situation

The current flood situation in Ampara underscores the potential implications of extreme weather conditions on local infrastructure and daily life. It is a reminder of the need for effective flood management systems, timely warnings, and the importance of public cooperation during such instances. While the authorities are working on managing the current situation, it is crucial that the public adhere to advisories and prioritize safety.

Sri Lanka Weather
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

