en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sri Lanka

eTukTuk: Pioneering Sustainable Transportation in Developing Countries

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
eTukTuk: Pioneering Sustainable Transportation in Developing Countries

The eTukTuk project is steering the electric vehicle (EV) sector towards a new path by introducing an affordable and sustainable transportation solution to developing countries, beginning with Sri Lanka in 2024. The flagship product, a three-wheeler EV, is designed to replace the traditional, highly polluting tuk-tuks. With over 270 million tuk-tuks in global use, eTukTuk’s zero-emission vehicle is primed to drastically cut carbon emissions and enhance air quality.

Revamping the Tuk-Tuk

eTukTuk’s innovative three-wheeler is not only environmentally friendly, but it also comes with a patented roll cage for safety. The vehicle operates on an LFP battery system with an impressive eight-year lifespan and can be locally manufactured with less than 200 components. The latter feature is expected to bring down operational costs by 78% for drivers, fostering economic wellbeing for local communities without compromising the planet.

Pioneering a Charging Network

Beyond just manufacturing EVs, eTukTuk is also laying the groundwork for a robust network of charging stations. It is onboarding Territory Partners to strategically place these stations for driver convenience, ensuring that the transition from traditional tuk-tuks to EVs is seamless. The project aims to address not only the practical aspect of transitioning to EVs but also the infrastructure required to sustain this change.

$TUK Token: Fueling the eTukTuk Ecosystem

The eTukTuk initiative is also leveraging blockchain technology to support its mission. The project has introduced the $TUK token within its ecosystem, where drivers pay for charging their vehicles, and token holders can earn rewards from network fees. The presale of the $TUK token has already raised $400,000, offering early adopter prices through a rising pricing strategy, showcasing the project’s growing momentum.

eTukTuk’s initiative is not just a step forward in the EV market for developing economies. It is a leap towards the broader fight against climate change, providing a more eco-friendly mode of transportation that is within reach for millions.

0
Sri Lanka Sustainability Transportation
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Imminent Report on Colombo Hospital Death Promises Answers Amid Allegations

By Muhammad Jawad

Sri Lanka's War on Plastic: CEA Conducts 7,146 Raids, Files Cases Against 180 Manufacturers

By Muhammad Jawad

Family of Slain Sri Lankan SI Upul Chaminda Compensated Rs. 4.2 Million

By Muhammad Jawad

CEAT Kelani Holdings Steps Toward Sustainability with a Rs 475.97m Solar Power Plant

By Muhammad Jawad

Sri Lanka Grapples with Fertilizer Shortage Amid High Paddy Cultivatio ...
@Agriculture · 2 hours
Sri Lanka Grapples with Fertilizer Shortage Amid High Paddy Cultivatio ...
heart comment 0
Sri Lankan Government Taps Private Sector to Combat Rising Rice Prices

By Muhammad Jawad

Sri Lankan Government Taps Private Sector to Combat Rising Rice Prices
Unrest at Gampola Police Station: MP’s Relative and Security Check Spark Controversy

By Muhammad Jawad

Unrest at Gampola Police Station: MP's Relative and Security Check Spark Controversy
Disturbing Incident at Gampola Police Station Tied to MP’s Relative

By Muhammad Jawad

Disturbing Incident at Gampola Police Station Tied to MP's Relative
Express Pearl Disaster Compensation Hits Snags: Oversight Committee Raises Concerns

By Muhammad Jawad

Express Pearl Disaster Compensation Hits Snags: Oversight Committee Raises Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
12 seconds
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
Anatoly Malykhin's Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship
15 seconds
Anatoly Malykhin's Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship
Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10
35 seconds
Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10
Mahoning County: A Day Packed with Governmental Meetings
40 seconds
Mahoning County: A Day Packed with Governmental Meetings
Football's Fascinating Facts: From Worst Managers to Penalty Kings
46 seconds
Football's Fascinating Facts: From Worst Managers to Penalty Kings
Young Talent Shines at the Maharashtra State Level Equestrian Championships
52 seconds
Young Talent Shines at the Maharashtra State Level Equestrian Championships
Borussia Dortmund Interested in Re-signing Jadon Sancho
1 min
Borussia Dortmund Interested in Re-signing Jadon Sancho
Strava 'Year In Sport: The Trend Report' Sheds Light on Global Fitness Trends
1 min
Strava 'Year In Sport: The Trend Report' Sheds Light on Global Fitness Trends
Odisha Raises Stipends for Medical Students - A Step Towards Stronger Health Services
1 min
Odisha Raises Stipends for Medical Students - A Step Towards Stronger Health Services
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
9 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
14 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
44 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app