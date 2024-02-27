Zara Partners with Hairstylist Guido Palau to Launch 'Everyday Basics' Hair Care Collection

Zara, in its latest venture, has teamed up with internationally acclaimed catwalk hairstylist Guido Palau to unveil the 'Everyday Basics' hair care collection, marking a significant expansion of its beauty segment. Following the success of its makeup line with Diane Kendal, the brand introduces six essential styling products, aiming to bring luxury hair care to everyday consumers at an accessible price point.

Advertisment

New Horizons in Hair Care

In November 2023, Zara took a bold step by introducing a Glitter Hairspray, the first product of its now complete 'Everyday Basics' collection. This range, developed in collaboration with Guido Palau, includes a Dry Texturising Spray, Volumising Mousse, Blow Dry Spray, Light Hair Balm, Curl Activator, and Hair Spray. Each product is designed to offer consumers the luxury of high-fashion hairstyles without the premium price tag. Guido's vision for the collection is clear: to democratize the runway looks, making them accessible and achievable for the everyday user.

Designed for Diversity

Advertisment

The 'Everyday Basics' collection is not just about bringing runway styles to the consumer; it's about embracing and enhancing natural hair textures. Guido Palau emphasizes the importance of versatility, encouraging users to mix and match products to achieve a wide range of looks, from the effortlessly natural to the meticulously styled. This approach aligns with current beauty trends, which celebrate simplicity and authenticity in hair styling. Furthermore, the collaboration with the Baron & Baron agency on the product packaging introduces a minimalist yet impactful design, appealing to the modern consumer's aesthetic preferences.

Affordable Luxury

Priced at 15.95 euros each, the products in the 'Everyday Basics' collection offer an affordable entry into luxury hair care. This strategic pricing positions Zara Hair competitively within the beauty market, challenging the notion that high-quality, stylist-approved hair products must come with a high price tag. The collection also features an olfactory base crafted by renowned French perfumer Jérôme Epinette, adding a signature scent to the products that enhances the user experience. With this launch, Zara continues to build on its reputation for offering high-end fashion and beauty products at consumer-friendly prices.

The collaboration between Zara and Guido Palau represents a significant milestone in the democratization of luxury beauty products. By making high-fashion hair care accessible to a broader audience, Zara is setting a new standard in the industry. As consumers increasingly look for quality, affordability, and versatility in their beauty products, the 'Everyday Basics' collection is poised to become a staple in many households. Only time will tell how this venture will reshape consumer expectations and industry standards, but for now, Zara and Guido Palau are leading the way in making runway-ready hair a reality for everyone.