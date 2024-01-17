World Congress of Architecture 2026: Barcelona's 'Becoming' and the Challenge of Affordable Housing

Barcelona is preparing to host the World Congress of Architecture in 2026, a global event that will spotlight the transformative power of architecture and the city's role as a dynamic Mediterranean hub. An announcement was made regarding the team of curators and the theme of the congress during a recent event at the College of Architects of Catalonia.

Advertisment

'Becoming': A Theme of Transformation

The congress has chosen 'Becoming' as its main theme, a concept that speaks to the capacity of architecture to reshape reality. The curatorial team, consisting of seven architects including Pau Bajet, Mariona Benedito, Maria Giramé, Tomeu Ramis, Pau Sarquella, Carmen Torres, and José Zabala, will guide the exploration of this theme through six research lines. These will touch on a range of topics, from human and non-human coexistence to ethics, aesthetics, and territorial production.

Architectural Solutions to Affordable Housing

Advertisment

The congress will also address one of the most pressing challenges faced by urban areas around the world: affordable housing. Ester Capella, Catalonia's territory minister, and Isabel Rodríguez, Spain's minister for housing and urban agenda, highlighted the urgent need to make housing more accessible and affordable. They emphasized the importance of housing as a fundamental right and its crucial role in young people's lives.

Barcelona: A Dynamic Mediterranean Hub

The coastal area of Barcelona will be the centerpiece of the congress, demonstrating the city's role in responding to global challenges such as climate change and mass tourism. Mayor Jaume Collboni underlined the pivotal role of architecture and urban planning in the city's development and expressed his excitement about the opportunity to showcase Barcelona's architectural achievements on a global stage. The congress is set to feature international competitions and workshops for architecture students, as well as conferences and debates, creating a platform for global architectural discourse.