Women Leaders Excel in Family Businesses, Reveals Study

In a significant revelation, a recent study featured in the Strategic Entrepreneurship Journal dissects the success of women leaders in the world of family businesses. The researchers behind this pivotal study - Remedios Hernández-Linares, María Concepcion Lopez-Fernández, Kimberly A Eddleston, and Franz Kellermanns, assert that family businesses, which are critical contributors to the global GDP, show increased receptivity towards female leadership.

Family Businesses: A Fertile Ground for Female Leadership

According to the study, family firms tend to foster a more inclusive and supportive environment. They extend the concept of family and community, creating an ambiance that aligns seamlessly with a woman's leadership style that accentuates relationship-building and the dissemination of values. This resonates with Western gender norms that often portray women as empathetic and cooperative, contrary to the competitive and aggressive traits usually ascribed to men.

Examining the Gender-Entrepreneurship Interface

The research methodology comprised a regression analysis of survey data obtained from 322 Spanish small businesses. Here, a distinction was made between family and nonfamily firms, while assessing the impact of CEO gender on the entrepreneurial orientation. Although CEO gender did not directly influence entrepreneurship, the study underscored the ability of women leaders in family businesses to better harness their firm's commitment to learning and open-mindedness to foster entrepreneurship, as compared to their counterparts in nonfamily firms. However, the research also noted that gender biases continue to obstruct female leaders in nonfamily businesses when it comes to converting learning into entrepreneurship.

Business Culture and Leadership Success: The Interplay

The authors propose that the success of women in leadership roles within family businesses could be attributed to the business strategies that underscore areas where women are traditionally viewed as competent. They further suggest that women leaders might enhance their effectiveness by framing their leadership style around empathy and relationship-building. This study offers much-needed context to conflicting research on the advantages of female leadership, indicating the crucial role of business culture and the potential for women to make a more significant impact in businesses that value traditionally feminine traits.