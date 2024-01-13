Winter Travel Offers Economic Benefits, UK Inflation Update Looms

Traditionally, January and February are viewed as the most financially advantageous months for travel, according to the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA). The dip in demand during this period results in reduced fares for flights and accommodations. Travel specialists from ABTA and Thomas Cook argue that winter travel can be economically savvy, particularly considering current rising energy costs, as being absent from home can reduce heating bills.

Winter Travel Destinations

Spain, with its mild winters, is highly recommended, particularly Malaga and Costa Brava, which offer substantial savings compared to other favored destinations like Majorca or the Canary Islands. For those seeking tranquility and a closer connection with nature, La Gomera in the Canary Islands is suggested. North African destinations such as Egypt, Tunisia, and Morocco, including Agadir in Morocco, offer value for sun seekers with their affordable beach resorts. For skiing enthusiasts, destinations like northern Spain, Bulgaria, Andorra, and Eastern European countries like Poland are touted for their value. Long-haul destinations where the British pound might stretch further include Bali, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Goa in India.

UK Inflation and Its Implications

In financial news, UK inflation data is set to be updated, with economists revising their projections and expecting the inflation target of 2% to be met by spring. This could lead the Bank of England to cut interest rates sooner than expected. In response, mortgage rates have already been reduced by lenders. Mobile and broadband customers are also awaiting the inflation update, as it could affect price adjustments in April.

The Cost of Petrol Cars Vs. Electric Vehicles

Research suggests that the top 10 selling petrol cars of 2023 could cost about £700 more annually to run than their electric vehicle (EV) counterparts, primarily due to fuel, servicing, and road tax costs. However, the upfront costs of EVs remain higher, despite predictions of price parity by the mid-decade. The second-hand EV market is still in its infancy, with EVs comprising only 1.7% of used car sales as of June 2023.