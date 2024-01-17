Windstar Cruises to Extend Mediterranean Presence Year-Round From 2025

In response to growing demand, Windstar Cruises has announced its expansion in the Mediterranean. The company's vessel, the Star Legend, will operate year-round starting from 2025. This decision follows a surge in bookings for its Med sailings introduced for the current winter season. The company was compelled to redeploy the Star Legend to the Mediterranean after its Middle East itineraries were canceled due to the conflict in Gaza and Israel.

Five New Itineraries Introduced

Windstar has designed five new Mediterranean itineraries for the upcoming winter season. These offerings range from eight to nine-day cruises, with several featuring overnight stays in key ports. The new itineraries cover a voyage from Rome to Venice with overnights in Dubrovnik and Venice, an Athens to Rome cruise, roundtrip Barcelona sailings focusing on Spain with overnights in Barcelona and Malaga, as well as a Croatia and Greece journey from Venice to Athens.

Holiday and Event Specials

Additionally, Windstar is set to operate a special Christmas cruise from Rome to Barcelona. This special sailing offers passengers the unique opportunity to attend Christmas Eve mass at the Duomo. There will also be a New Year's cruise departing from Barcelona, featuring an overnight celebration in Palma, Mallorca. The Star Legend will also make a special appearance at the International Luxury Travel Market in Cannes in December 2024.

Enhanced Guest Experiences

These new itineraries and events reflect Windstar's commitment to enhance guest experiences by offering more overnight stays and a variety of experiences for its guests to enjoy the Mediterranean’s most storied destinations in the winter. The expansion also allows guests the flexibility to combine back-to-back itineraries and experience different destinations while unpacking just once. Furthermore, the routes and timing take advantage of Italy's strict rules surrounding retail sales, allowing access to winter and summer sales with items discounted up to 70 percent.