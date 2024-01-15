en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Spain

Weather Update: Varying Skies and Temperatures Predicted for Molina de Segura

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
Weather Update: Varying Skies and Temperatures Predicted for Molina de Segura

The residents of Molina de Segura can anticipate varying weather conditions throughout the day, as per the latest forecast provided by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET). The forecast anticipates a high cloudy sky during the early hours, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius in the morning.

Morning Forecast

The morning begins with a dense cloud cover, rendering a high cloudy sky. The temperature is expected to be pleasant, reaching up to 18 degrees Celsius. The air pressure is measured at 1015 hPa, indicating stable weather conditions. The relative humidity is at 70%, creating a slightly humid atmosphere.

Afternoon and Evening Forecast

As the day progresses into the afternoon, residents can expect cloudy intervals with a slight increase in temperature. The mercury is set to rise to a peak of 19 degrees, providing a comfortable climate for the inhabitants. The wind is projected to be weak to moderate from the west, with gusts reaching up to 54 km/h.

Nighttime Forecast

Night will bring a dip in temperatures, settling between 11 degrees in the early hours to 12 degrees at night, under a sky with cloudy intervals. Despite the drop in temperature, the overall thermal sensation for the day will fluctuate between a comfortable 10 and 21 degrees Celsius.

The forecast also offers detailed hourly temperature, precipitation, and wind information for both day and night, ensuring residents can plan their day with a clear understanding of the expected weather conditions.

0
Spain Weather
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Spain

See more
4 mins ago
Daon and Telefónica Unveil Digital Identity Solution to Fortify Fraud Prevention
Daon, in collaboration with Telefónica Spain and Telefónica Tech, has unveiled a groundbreaking digital identity verification solution, designed to bolster customer identity assurance and fortify fraud prevention for Movistar and O2 customers. Unleashing Advanced Verification This innovative solution is now functional across diverse channels, including online, mobile, and in-store, and aims to safeguard customers against
Daon and Telefónica Unveil Digital Identity Solution to Fortify Fraud Prevention
Spanish Investment in China Plunges to 1999 Levels Amid Economic and Geopolitical Challenges
46 mins ago
Spanish Investment in China Plunges to 1999 Levels Amid Economic and Geopolitical Challenges
Monte's Dramatic Turnaround Secures Top League Spot
2 hours ago
Monte's Dramatic Turnaround Secures Top League Spot
Aranjuez Braces for a Cool, Rainy Day: AEMET Forecast
4 mins ago
Aranjuez Braces for a Cool, Rainy Day: AEMET Forecast
Court Approves Travel Request of Dinesh Arora, Witness in Delhi Excise Policy Money Laundering Case
33 mins ago
Court Approves Travel Request of Dinesh Arora, Witness in Delhi Excise Policy Money Laundering Case
Herbolario Navarro Sees Surge in Demand, Plans Expansion Amid Sustainability Focus
40 mins ago
Herbolario Navarro Sees Surge in Demand, Plans Expansion Amid Sustainability Focus
Latest Headlines
World News
Breakthrough Discovery: Human Immune Cells That Can Fight Cancer and Viruses
56 seconds
Breakthrough Discovery: Human Immune Cells That Can Fight Cancer and Viruses
Chris Hardie's Recovery: A Journey of Resilience and Gratitude After Hip Replacement
56 seconds
Chris Hardie's Recovery: A Journey of Resilience and Gratitude After Hip Replacement
Azerbaijan's President Inaugurates State-of-the-art Military Hospital in Baku
1 min
Azerbaijan's President Inaugurates State-of-the-art Military Hospital in Baku
APHC Accuses India of State Terrorism in Kashmir: Calls for Global Intervention
1 min
APHC Accuses India of State Terrorism in Kashmir: Calls for Global Intervention
Algeria versus Angola: A Clash of Aspirations at the Africa Cup of Nations
1 min
Algeria versus Angola: A Clash of Aspirations at the Africa Cup of Nations
BJP's Annamalai Accuses DMK and Congress of Collusion in 2G Scam Investigation
1 min
BJP's Annamalai Accuses DMK and Congress of Collusion in 2G Scam Investigation
XNK Therapeutics' Cancer Therapy Product Gains EMA Recommendation
1 min
XNK Therapeutics' Cancer Therapy Product Gains EMA Recommendation
Hertfordshire Woman Accuses Hospital of Delayed Cancer Diagnosis Due to Misguided Assumptions
1 min
Hertfordshire Woman Accuses Hospital of Delayed Cancer Diagnosis Due to Misguided Assumptions
Gujarat Titans and LALIGA Launch 'Junior Titans' to Foster Love for Outdoor Sports
2 mins
Gujarat Titans and LALIGA Launch 'Junior Titans' to Foster Love for Outdoor Sports
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
36 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app