Weather Update: Varying Skies and Temperatures Predicted for Molina de Segura

The residents of Molina de Segura can anticipate varying weather conditions throughout the day, as per the latest forecast provided by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET). The forecast anticipates a high cloudy sky during the early hours, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius in the morning.

Morning Forecast

The morning begins with a dense cloud cover, rendering a high cloudy sky. The temperature is expected to be pleasant, reaching up to 18 degrees Celsius. The air pressure is measured at 1015 hPa, indicating stable weather conditions. The relative humidity is at 70%, creating a slightly humid atmosphere.

Afternoon and Evening Forecast

As the day progresses into the afternoon, residents can expect cloudy intervals with a slight increase in temperature. The mercury is set to rise to a peak of 19 degrees, providing a comfortable climate for the inhabitants. The wind is projected to be weak to moderate from the west, with gusts reaching up to 54 km/h.

Nighttime Forecast

Night will bring a dip in temperatures, settling between 11 degrees in the early hours to 12 degrees at night, under a sky with cloudy intervals. Despite the drop in temperature, the overall thermal sensation for the day will fluctuate between a comfortable 10 and 21 degrees Celsius.

The forecast also offers detailed hourly temperature, precipitation, and wind information for both day and night, ensuring residents can plan their day with a clear understanding of the expected weather conditions.