Wallbox to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, Wallbox, has announced its presence at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference set for January 16, 2024. The event will include a presentation by Wallbox’s Vice President of Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, who will also be holding meetings with institutional investors.

Wallbox’s Participation in the Needham Growth Conference

The event, scheduled at 11:00am ET, will provide an opportunity for Wallbox to engage with investors and present the company’s vision and strategy. Wallbox, listed as NYSE: WBX, has encouraged interested investors to get in touch with their Needham sales representative to set up a meeting.

Advanced Charging Systems and Energy Management Solutions

Wallbox, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, has cemented its position as a technology company transforming the way energy is consumed globally. It focuses on creating advanced charging systems and energy management solutions. The company’s product range caters to various sectors, offering solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use.

Wallbox’s Global Presence

With its innovative solutions, Wallbox is currently operational in over 100 countries across the globe. In less than a decade since its inception, the company has expanded its reach beyond Europe, establishing offices in Asia, Africa, and America, thereby reinforcing its commitment to revolutionizing energy consumption worldwide.