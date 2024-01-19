Wall Street Skeptical as S&P Downgrades Colombia's Credit Rating Outlook

In a surprising turn of events, S&P Global Ratings shifted the outlook on Colombia's credit rating to 'negative', eliciting skepticism from Wall Street banks and investors. Despite maintaining Colombia's 'BB+/B' foreign currency sovereign credit ratings, the decision was perceived as unanticipated and inconsistent.

An Unexpected Decision

Analysts from prominent financial institutions like Goldman Sachs and Barclays expressed astonishment and disagreement with the altered outlook. They highlighted the fundamental improvements in Colombia's fiscal and external accounts, which the rating change seemed to disregard.

Implications for Colombia's Economy

Achieving investment grade status would decrease borrowing costs for Colombia, making this decision a potential hurdle. It raises the non-negligible risk of another downgrade, complicating Colombia's path back to investment-grade status.

Colombia's Response and Future Prospects

The Colombian finance ministry remains optimistic, anticipating an improvement in the country's credit profile due to its economic recovery plans. Critics of S&P's decision argue it overlooks the broader picture of Colombia's economy. In contrast, Moody rates Colombia at Baa2 and Fitch at 'BB+', both with a stable outlook, further questioning the sudden negative outlook from S&P Global Ratings.