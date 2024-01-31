Waldencast plc Appoints Manuel Manfredi as New CFO: A Strategic Move Towards Growth and Profitability

Global beauty and wellness company, Waldencast plc, has announced a significant change in its financial leadership. Effective April 1, 2024, Manuel Manfredi is set to assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He succeeds Philippe Gautier, whose departure from the company has created this executive shift. In the interim period, Michel Brousset, the company's Founder and CEO, will shoulder the CFO responsibilities.

Manfredi: A Proven Track Record

Manuel Manfredi is not a new face in the world of finance within the beauty and consumer products sectors. With a quarter-century of experience under his belt, Manfredi has demonstrated his capabilities in leading financial organizations—including his recent tenure as CFO at L'Oréal Spain and Portugal. His role there involved overseeing multi-billion-dollar businesses across Europe and North America.

Expectations from the New CFO

Waldencast plc has expressed full confidence in Manfredi's abilities to enhance the company's financial rigor, drive growth and profitability, and build high-performing cross-functional teams. Michel Brousset, the company's CEO, has particularly voiced his belief in Manfredi's potential to fortify the company's financial position. This optimism stems from Manfredi's deep industry knowledge, operational expertise, and proven track record.

Waldencast's Strategic Vision

Waldencast aims to create a global, high-performing portfolio of beauty and wellness brands. The company's business model emphasizes brand-led growth, operational scalability, and responsiveness to market trends. Key components of this strategy include acquiring and scaling purpose-driven brands, such as Obagi Skincare and Milk Makeup, which are already part of Waldencast's platform.

As Manfredi settles into his new role, all eyes will be on how he steers Waldencast's financial sails amidst the dynamic and competitive beauty and wellness industry.