Waldencast Appoints Manuel Manfredi as New CFO; Philippe Gautier Departs

Waldencast, listed on NASDAQ under the ticker WALD, has unveiled major alterations in its executive team, with Manuel Manfredi stepping in as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The appointment is effective from April 1, 2024. Manfredi, coming from L'Oréal Spain and Portugal where he has been serving as CFO since 2022, boasts a formidable track record of financial leadership within L'Oréal, having formerly held the CFO position for both Italy and Spain.

Leadership Transition at Waldencast

Manfredi's appointment succeeds the exit of Philippe Gautier, who performed the dual role of CFO and Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Waldencast. As per the announcement, Gautier has already left the company. Until Manfredi claims his position, the CFO responsibilities will be temporarily shouldered by Michel Brousset, Waldencast's founder and CEO, through March 31, 2024.

Manfredi's Impressive Track Record

Manfredi brings a wealth of 25 years of experience in the beauty and consumer products industries to his new role at Waldencast. His renowned financial leadership at L'Oréal, where he served as the CFO for Spain, Portugal, and Italy, is seen as a key asset for Waldencast's strategic goals. This strategic move aims to strengthen financial discipline, spur growth, and construct high-performing teams within the company.

Waldencast Amidst Significant Developments

The announcement arrives amid other notable developments for Waldencast. The company recently received a Nasdaq delinquency notice and a subsequent listing stay. However, the company did not disclose the specifics of these incidents in the announcement.