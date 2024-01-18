Vietnam Trade Office Cautions Businesses about Trade Risks with Spanish Partners

Vietnamese businesses have been urged to exercise caution when entering into trade contracts with Spanish partners, according to a statement from the Vietnam Trade Office in Spain. The alert primarily cites the case of ISASA Export Company, which has allegedly caused financial and logistical difficulties for Vietnamese exporters.

Payment Delays by ISASA Export Company

Vietnamese cashew and pepper exporters have reported payment delays from the Malaga-based ISASA Export Company. The company, represented by Mr. Manuel Gil or Ms. Anniz, has justified these delays by claiming the goods did not meet quality standards or by citing local market price drops. This has resulted in non-compliance with purchase contracts, late payments, and payment delays.

Increased Vigilance and Collaboration

In response to these issues, the Trade Office has advised Vietnamese businesses to increase their vigilance and consider collaborating with their office for business verification before finalizing contracts. This can help prevent potential financial strain and logistic hurdles that may arise as a result of deceptive business practices.

Spain: A Crucial Consumer Market

The Vietnamese Trade Office further emphasized the significance of Spain as a consumer market for Vietnam’s exports, particularly due to its large population and high average income. Spain is perceived as a promising market for Vietnamese agricultural, aquatic products, and handcrafted goods. This is especially true given Spain’s thriving tourist industry, which can provide a robust platform for Vietnamese products. The Office also encouraged Vietnamese businesses to make the most of the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and urged them to stay updated with consumption trends and regulatory changes to effectively plan their export strategies.