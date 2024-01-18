en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Vietnam Trade Office Cautions Businesses about Trade Risks with Spanish Partners

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:06 am EST
Vietnam Trade Office Cautions Businesses about Trade Risks with Spanish Partners

Vietnamese businesses have been urged to exercise caution when entering into trade contracts with Spanish partners, according to a statement from the Vietnam Trade Office in Spain. The alert primarily cites the case of ISASA Export Company, which has allegedly caused financial and logistical difficulties for Vietnamese exporters.

Payment Delays by ISASA Export Company

Vietnamese cashew and pepper exporters have reported payment delays from the Malaga-based ISASA Export Company. The company, represented by Mr. Manuel Gil or Ms. Anniz, has justified these delays by claiming the goods did not meet quality standards or by citing local market price drops. This has resulted in non-compliance with purchase contracts, late payments, and payment delays.

Increased Vigilance and Collaboration

In response to these issues, the Trade Office has advised Vietnamese businesses to increase their vigilance and consider collaborating with their office for business verification before finalizing contracts. This can help prevent potential financial strain and logistic hurdles that may arise as a result of deceptive business practices.

Spain: A Crucial Consumer Market

The Vietnamese Trade Office further emphasized the significance of Spain as a consumer market for Vietnam’s exports, particularly due to its large population and high average income. Spain is perceived as a promising market for Vietnamese agricultural, aquatic products, and handcrafted goods. This is especially true given Spain’s thriving tourist industry, which can provide a robust platform for Vietnamese products. The Office also encouraged Vietnamese businesses to make the most of the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and urged them to stay updated with consumption trends and regulatory changes to effectively plan their export strategies.

0
Agriculture Business Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
10 mins ago
Quezon City's Urban Farms Flourish under 'Joy of Urban Farming Program'
Quezon City, a beacon of urban farming in the Philippines, has seen a marked rise in the number of urban farms under the ‘Joy of Urban Farming Program’, soaring from 754 in June to 1,026 by December 2023. This surge is a testament to the city government’s robust push towards reinforcing food security, under the
Quezon City's Urban Farms Flourish under 'Joy of Urban Farming Program'
France to Intervene in Retailer-Producer Price Negotiations to Ensure Fair Revenue Distribution
48 mins ago
France to Intervene in Retailer-Producer Price Negotiations to Ensure Fair Revenue Distribution
A Samoan's Tale: Finding Wealth in Nature's Bounty
53 mins ago
A Samoan's Tale: Finding Wealth in Nature's Bounty
Uzbekistan Ushers in New Era with Online Auctions for Agricultural Land Leasing
22 mins ago
Uzbekistan Ushers in New Era with Online Auctions for Agricultural Land Leasing
Adamawa State's Grain Market Engulfed in Flames: A Tale of Destruction and Loss
29 mins ago
Adamawa State's Grain Market Engulfed in Flames: A Tale of Destruction and Loss
Eucalyptus Plantations in Brazil: Climate Change Allies or Culprits in Water Shortages?
42 mins ago
Eucalyptus Plantations in Brazil: Climate Change Allies or Culprits in Water Shortages?
Latest Headlines
World News
Michael Imperato: A Plea for Redemption and a UFC Return
3 mins
Michael Imperato: A Plea for Redemption and a UFC Return
Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta Triumphs Over Injury to Score Crucial Touchdown
3 mins
Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta Triumphs Over Injury to Score Crucial Touchdown
Erie Otters Triumph Over Sudbury Wolves in Dominant Display
4 mins
Erie Otters Triumph Over Sudbury Wolves in Dominant Display
Sir Dave Brailsford: From Cycling Success to Football Focus
4 mins
Sir Dave Brailsford: From Cycling Success to Football Focus
Cousin of Hostage in Gaza Incites Calls for Action at Habima Square
7 mins
Cousin of Hostage in Gaza Incites Calls for Action at Habima Square
Manchester United Appoints Omar Berrada as New CEO in Major Restructuring Move
8 mins
Manchester United Appoints Omar Berrada as New CEO in Major Restructuring Move
Clyburn Questions Polling Data on Biden's Approval Among Young Black Voters
9 mins
Clyburn Questions Polling Data on Biden's Approval Among Young Black Voters
Home Minister Amit Shah Commends SSB at 60th Raising Day, Highlights Government Initiatives
9 mins
Home Minister Amit Shah Commends SSB at 60th Raising Day, Highlights Government Initiatives
Chicago White Sox Bolster Bullpen with John Brebbia Signing
10 mins
Chicago White Sox Bolster Bullpen with John Brebbia Signing
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
4 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
4 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
6 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
6 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
6 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
6 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
6 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
6 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app