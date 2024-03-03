Variscan Mines Strikes High-Grade Zinc at San Jose, Spain: A Step Closer to Mine Reopening

Special Report: In a significant development for the European mining sector, Variscan Mines has reported outstanding drilling results from its San Jose mine in Spain, marking a pivotal moment in the company's efforts to restart operations closed since 1999. Recent infill underground drilling at the mine has validated the company's resource model, uncovering high-grade zinc and lead deposits that underscore the site's lucrative potential.

Reviving San Jose: High-Grade Assays Underpin Development

Variscan Mines' latest drilling campaign has returned high-grade hits, with assays up to 14.5m at 8.93% zinc and 0.5% lead. This follows the unveiling of the San Jose resource estimate in late November 2023, which reported 1.1Mt grading 9% zinc and 1.2% lead. The ongoing drilling efforts have not only confirmed the presence of additional zinc but have also extended the mineralisation along strike to the south-west. This expansion reaches beyond the immediate workings at San Jose and into the broader 9km Novales-Udias Trend, linking the San Jose mine with the more extensive Udias workings over a distance of 1.4km.

Targeted Exploration and Drilling Strategy

Under the guidance of world-renowned geologist Dr. Brett Davis, Variscan Mines conducted a geological assessment and targeting study that identified high-priority exploration targets. These targets, located at the intersection of the D1 and D2 structures outside the existing resource model, are considered favorable for the deposition of zinc-lead mineralisation. The company's underground drilling, focusing on these areas along with the La Caseta Trend within the mine's Central Zone, has confirmed the potential for additional mineralised lenses and further extensions. This targeted approach highlights Variscan Mines' strategic planning and execution in uncovering significant mineral deposits.

Future Plans and Industry Impact

With the board's decision to continue the underground drilling campaign until mid-2024, Variscan Mines demonstrates a commitment to advancing the San Jose project amid a backdrop of reduced drilling activity in the junior mining sector. The company plans to conduct a surface drilling campaign in Q2 2024, aiming for a resource upgrade later in the year. This includes transitioning existing indicated and inferred resources to higher confidence levels and increasing overall tonnage. As Variscan Mines marches forward with its drilling program, the revival of the San Jose mine stands as a testament to the company's resilience and strategic vision, potentially setting a new benchmark for the European mining industry.