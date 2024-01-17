Valencia Celebrates Animal Welfare with Traditional Pet Blessing at San Antonio Abad Festival

Valencia, Spain came alive as animal lovers from across the country gathered to celebrate the festival of San Antonio Abad, a day dedicated to the patron saint of animals. The festival, held annually on January 17th, was marked by a traditional blessing of pets that spanned a broad spectrum of species, from dogs and cats to turtles and macaws. The blessing, performed by the Archbishop of Valencia, Enrique Benavent, is steeped in faith and tradition, believed to shield the animals from diseases for the coming year.

The Blessing Ceremony

Enrique Benavent, the Archbishop of Valencia, led the blessing ceremony, amidst a sea of pets adorned in their finest attire. The ceremony, a nod to local tradition, is a testament to Valencia's commitment to animal welfare and agriculture, the roots of which lie deep within the city's cultural fabric. The event drew attendees from all walks of life, including mayor María José Catalá, whose presence underscored the city's dedication to the cause.

Regulating Exotic Pet Ownership

The event's inclusivity led to the presence of exotic animals like macaws, prompting inspections by animal protection agents. This proactive measure ensured that all animals present were in compliance with regulations. The presence of these diverse species underscored the event's universal appeal and its role in promoting responsible pet ownership.

A Testament to Valencia's Commitment to Animal Welfare

The mayor lauded Valencia's commitment to animal welfare in her address, underscoring the establishment of the Animal Welfare Office within the city council as a testament to this pledge. The city's dedication to the cause was further evidenced by the successful adoption of almost 700 pets last year, a figure that stands as a beacon of hope for animal lovers nationwide.

As the day drew to a close, participants expressed their hopes for their pets' continued health in the coming year, echoing the sentiment behind the festival's time-honored tradition. The festival of San Antonio Abad has become more than just a local tradition—it has evolved into a significant gathering for animal lovers across Spain, a beacon of hope in the ongoing global fight for animal rights.