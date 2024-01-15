Used Car Market Thrives in Spain, but Odometer Tampering Threat Persists

In Spain, the second-hand car market is outpacing the new car segment, with a ratio of two used cars being sold for every new vehicle registered. A pivotal factor influencing this preference is the vehicle's mileage, which is often considered a more crucial deciding factor than the car's age. However, the risk of odometer tampering – a practice considered illegal and punishable by imprisonment – looms large. This has prompted carVertical, a company renowned for its vehicle history reports, to conduct an extensive study revealing the average mileage of different car brands on Spanish roads.

Ranking of Car Brands by Mileage

According to the study, Volvo, BMW, and Audi models from 2008 recorded the highest average mileage. In sharp contrast, Fiat, Peugeot, and Mazda vehicles of the same year reported the lowest average mileage. For cars manufactured in 2013, Skoda, Volvo, and BMW topped the mileage chart, while Nissan, Fiat, and Peugeot had the least mileage. When it comes to vehicles from 2018, Mazda, Nissan, and Toyota emerged with the lowest mileage.

Premium Brands Hit the Road More

The study suggests a possible correlation between the brand's positioning and the mileage of its vehicles. Owners of premium brand cars, such as Volvo, BMW, and Audi, tend to embark on longer journeys, resulting in higher mileage. On the other hand, economy class vehicles, represented by brands like Fiat, Peugeot, and Mazda, are more effective in urban environments, which could explain their lower mileage.

Tampering Threat in the Used Car Market

While the findings of the study provide insights into the buying behavior of the Spanish used car market, they also shed light on a more sinister problem – odometer tampering. It's noteworthy that it's becoming increasingly easy to tamper with the mileage on modern vehicles using specialized software. This makes it difficult to detect such fraudulent practices without an in-depth analysis of the car's history, underscoring the importance of companies like carVertical in safeguarding consumer interests.