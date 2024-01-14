en English
Science & Technology

Unraveling the Depths: How Marine Microbial Interactions Shift with Ocean’s Geography and Depth

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
Unraveling the Depths: How Marine Microbial Interactions Shift with Ocean’s Geography and Depth

A groundbreaking study led by the Institut de Ciències del Mar (ICM-CSIC) in Barcelona has unveiled new aspects of the complex web of interactions among marine microorganisms and how these interactions shift with ocean depth and geographical location. Published in Nature Communications, the research employs advanced association network techniques to scrutinize the interplay between archaea, bacteria, and picoeukaryotes in the ocean’s microbiome across diverse depths and regions, including the tropical and subtropical global ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.

Microbial Interactions: Depth & Location Specific

One of the study’s significant findings is the variability of microbial interactions across different regions and depths. While some associations remain consistent across various regions at the same depth, a substantial portion of interactions are depth and region-specific. The most localized associations are observed in the deepest parts of the ocean, underscoring the importance of considering geographical variation in marine microbial studies.

Surface Associations: Not Persisting into The Depth

The study also found that surface microbial associations do not persist as one moves deeper into the ocean, despite the vertical movement of microbes. This finding sheds light on the dynamic nature of marine microbial communities and challenges previous assumptions about their stability across ocean depths.

Implications for Ocean Ecosystems and Climate Change

Understanding these ecological interactions is not purely academic—it’s critical for comprehending the functioning of ocean ecosystems, which are instrumental in nutrient cycling, carbon fixation, and the broader marine food web. The insights gleaned from this study may aid in predicting how oceanic ecosystems will respond to environmental changes, including those instigated by climate change. The research was supported by the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), highlighting the importance of international collaboration in tackling global environmental challenges.

Science & Technology Spain
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

