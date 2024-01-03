Unemployment Rises in the Community: A Detailed Analysis

In a startling revelation, the Community witnessed an uptick in unemployment by 885 in December 2023, marking a 0.27% increase from the previous month. This surge was observed across the three provinces: Valencia, Castellon, and Alicante. Despite a grim month-on-month picture, the year-on-year data paints a mixed image. Unemployment in Alicante and Valencia showed a decreasing trend with reductions of 7,884 people (-5.61%) and 6,224 people (-3.83%) respectively. Conversely, Castellon saw a rise of 386 unemployed individuals, a 1.09% increase when compared to the previous year.

Gender and Age Discrepancies

Unemployment rates revealed a significant gender disparity. Women constituted a majority of the unemployed population at 196,039, compared to 128,482 men. Unemployment among the youth (under 25 years old) stood at 19,592, suggesting a challenging environment for new entrants into the job market.

Industrial and Demographic Breakdown

The services sector bore the brunt of unemployment, hosting the majority of the jobless population. Foreigners unemployed in the provinces totaled 56,466, showing a slight increase from the previous month but a decrease from the previous year. The situation is far from uniform, reflecting the diverse demographic makeup of the Community.

Contractual Trends

Contract numbers in December took a hit, decreasing by 24.46% from the previous month and 10.79% from the previous year. The split between permanent and temporary contracts was approximately equal, indicating a balanced contractual landscape despite the rise in unemployment.

National Unemployment Scenario

Nationally, Spain ended the year with 2,707,456 unemployed people. This marked a 4.59% decrease from 2022 and represented the lowest December figure since before the 2007 financial crisis. However, the national unemployment rate saw a 1.00% decrease compared to the previous month, with fluctuations across different autonomous communities.