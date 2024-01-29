Trops Sees Leadership Change: Enrique Colilles Steps Down, Victor Luque Takes Charge

In a significant development, Enrique Colilles, the long-standing manager of Trops, a leading European subtropical producer cooperative, has stepped down after a remarkable 26-year tenure. Trops, under Colilles' direction, has been a formidable player in the production and marketing of avocados and mangoes, boasting 4,000 producer members and clocking an annual turnover of nearly 200 million euros.

Colilles' Legacy at Trops

Colilles has expressed immense pride in Trops' success, its phenomenal growth in terms of membership, industry accolades, and the robust team he has built over the years. His contributions have seen the cooperative gain a substantial footing in the market, with its products becoming a staple across Europe. Owing to his leadership, the cooperative has also witnessed a steady increase in its annual turnover, reflecting the trust placed in Trops by both its members and consumers.

Colilles' New Venture & Continued Engagement with Subtropical Sector

Colilles will now shift his focus to a fresh venture in the almond and pistachio industry in Lisbon, Portugal. He partners with three industry veterans, bringing together an amalgamation of extensive experience and innovative ideas. Despite moving on, Colilles will continue to have a strong association with the subtropical sector. He is set to lead the Interprofessional of Tropical Crops, a newly formed body that will further strengthen his ties with the industry.

Victor Luque: The New Torchbearer of Trops

Victor Luque has been appointed as the new general manager of Trops, effective from March 31. Luque, a native of Montilla based in Malaga, comes with a robust background in business administration, an Executive MBA, and a wealth of experience from his tenure at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). Having worked in leadership and advisory roles, Luque brings his expertise in the agro-food sector and a commitment to continuing the legacy of trust and value that Trops embodies. Colilles has expressed confidence in Luque's abilities to lead Trops towards further growth and success.