Torrevieja Welcomes New Residential Complex: A Blend of Luxury and Convenience

In a remarkable blend of modern architecture and natural splendor, a new residential complex is under development in Torrevieja, a prime location less than 3 kilometers from the picturesque La Mata and Torrevieja beaches. The project, nestled close to key amenities like the sprawling Habaneras shopping center and the vibrant Torrevieja sports park, is an exceptional blend of convenience and luxury.

A Residential Masterpiece

Spread over 20,000 square meters, with a staggering 15,000 square meters dedicated to community areas, the complex is meticulously designed to resemble a small village. The project will be constructed in a series of phases, each one thoughtfully planned to include a host of features that cater to the diverse needs of its residents.

Unmatched Amenities

Each phase will boast both adult and children’s beach-style pools, a jacuzzi, and lush Mediterranean gardens that pay tribute to the region’s natural beauty. For those who prefer an active lifestyle, pedestrian and bicycle paths are incorporated throughout the complex. Families with children will appreciate the inclusion of playgrounds, and petanque pitches add yet another layer of recreational options. The complex also plans for future sustainability, including parking with pre-installation for electric car charging.

Luxury Living Spaces

The complex offers a choice between apartments and semi-detached villas, both outfitted with a range of high-end features. From ducted air conditioning to underfloor heating in bathrooms and LED lighting, every detail is geared towards comfort and style. The properties also come with ample storage units, and options for private gardens, terraces, or solariums with BBQ areas and outdoor showers. The villas take luxury a step further, offering additional amenities such as a pergola-covered parking, en-suite bedrooms, and the option to install a private pool for an extra cost.