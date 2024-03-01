Torremolinos' La Pacaraima Estate: From Animal Shelter to Luxury Homes

The transformation of the late Sally Ángela de Alzaga Robinson's estate, La Pacaraima, into a luxury residential development marks a new chapter for Torremolinos. Known for her philanthropy and love for animals, Sally's final wishes have been honored, paving the way for a project that intertwines luxury with legacy.

Preserving Legacy Through Luxury

The estate, once a haven for abandoned dogs under the care of the millionaire expat, is undergoing significant changes. Guamar, a Malaga-based development company, has acquired the land following the passing of the last of Sally's dogs. This move comes after fulfilling the conditions set in Sally's will, ensuring her pets lived out their days in comfort. The upcoming residential complex, retaining the name La Pacaraima, intends to offer nearly 40 luxury homes, including 37 apartments and two semi-detached houses, with prices spanning from 395,000 to one million euros. Construction efforts are underway, with a completion target set for early 2026.

Environmental Consideration and Community Benefits

In an effort to preserve the estate's natural beauty, Guamar has committed to maintaining the existing vegetation, emphasizing the protection of trees over 80 years old. Some trees are being relocated to public parks in collaboration with the Torremolinos town hall, while others are being replanted within the development to enhance the communal gardens and leisure areas. This approach not only honors the environmental aspect of Sally's legacy but also contributes positively to the local community.

International Interest and Sales Progress

The project has attracted considerable interest, with around 30% of the properties already sold. The majority of buyers are foreigners, including Polish citizens, influenced by the proximity of the war in Ukraine, as well as Swiss, Dutch, German, Norwegian, and Finnish nationals. This diverse buyer profile underscores the international appeal of Torremolinos and the unique charm of the La Pacaraima development.

As La Pacaraima transitions from a sanctuary for animals to a luxury residential complex, it symbolizes a respectful blend of past and present. The project not only offers a nod to Sally's love for animals by preserving the estate's greenery but also contributes to the urban development of Torremolinos. With its mix of historical significance, environmental concern, and modern luxury, La Pacaraima is set to become a landmark development in the heart of the Costa del Sol.