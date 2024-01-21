The Royal 'It Girls' of Instagram: How Monarchy's New Generation is Embracing Social Media

The advent of social media has ushered in a new era, where even the most traditional institutions find themselves adapting to the digital age. A prime example of this phenomenon is the proliferation of royal family members on platforms like Instagram, where they are not only embracing modernity but are also leveraging the power of the medium to reshape public perceptions and their personal brands.

Rising Royal Stars on Instagram

Victoria Federica de Marichalar, a relative of the Spanish King but not an official royal family member, has carved out her niche as a 'royal it girl' on Instagram. With over 267,000 followers, she is known for her unique blend of fashion and social events, which sets her apart from other influencers.

Olmpia de Grecia, a descendant of Greek royalty and the fashionable Miller family, is another prominent figure on Instagram. Collaborating with luxury fashion brands, she offers her nearly 300,000 followers a glimpse of her life.

From Royalty to Modeling

Count Nicolas de Monpezat of Denmark also made headlines this year. After a brief military stint, Nicolas transitioned to a modeling career, even after being stripped of his royal title. Nicolas's career shift showcases how royals can leverage their unique position to find success outside traditional royal duties.

Charitable Causes and Palace Life

Eugenia of York, a member of the British royal family, uses her Instagram platform, which boasts almost two million followers, to shed light on social and charitable causes. Her posts offer an intriguing peek into modern palace life, allowing followers to feel a connection with the monarchy.

Arab Royals Join the Fray

Royalty from the Arab world have also taken to Instagram. Figures like Rania of Jordan and Prince Fazza of Dubai use their profiles to share a mix of institutional and personal content, commanding the attention of millions of followers worldwide.

Fashion and Privacy

Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of Princess Diana, is known for her engagements with fashion brands. While sharing her professional life, she maintains a strong privacy boundary, offering a different perspective on royal life.

Carolina and Clara Borbón-Dos Sicilias, the daughters of Prince Carlos de Borbón, use Instagram to showcase their fashion-forward lifestyle and social events. Clara Borbón-Dos Sicilias recently made headlines by quashing rumors about a relationship with Prince Christian of Denmark.