The Rise of Barcelona as a Global Hub for Video Gaming

Barcelona, the sun-drenched Spanish city renowned for its art, architecture, and football, is rapidly evolving into a significant hub for the global video game industry. Major multinational companies such as Microsoft, Rovio, Take Two, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, Gameloft, Paradox, and Funplus now find themselves drawn to the city, frequenting it outside of trade fairs and congresses.

Emergence of a Gaming Giant

The city’s 22 district has become a veritable hotspot for technological innovation and growth, with several companies opening offices and employing hundreds of specialized workers. This boom is fuelled by a reservoir of local talent from universities and independent studios, evident in the fruitful collaboration between Alike Studio and Bandai Namco to create a Tamagotchi video game.

Barcelona’s Gaming Landscape

Although data for 2023 is still being consolidated, the video game sector in Barcelona appears to be thriving. New multinational companies are establishing their presence, and acquisitions by industry giants like Tencent hint at a promising future. As it stands, the Catalan video game industry comprises a quarter of Spain’s total and boasts a workforce of 4,249 – half of the national workforce. Revenue projections are optimistic, with an anticipated rise from 660 million euros in 2021 to 779 million in 2022, and further to 911 million in 2023.

Diversification and Challenges

Barcelona’s gaming sector is diverse, no longer just focused on mobile games but also PC and console games. This diversification is exemplified by Activision Blizzard developing the globally popular Call of Duty in the city. The consolidation of the video game industry in Barcelona is the result of a coordinated effort between public and private sectors since the early 2000s.

However, the industry faces challenges as well. Despite competitive salary levels compared to other European cities, the technology sector has experienced austerity, with multinational companies making significant job cuts. Furthermore, the decrease in video game consumption post-pandemic has affected the industry’s profitability, leading to a more conservative investment cycle and market saturation. Yet, the city remains optimistic. Opportunities for growth are identified in developing countries and in mobile gaming, a field where Barcelona has a two-decade head start.