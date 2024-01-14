en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Rise of Barcelona as a Global Hub for Video Gaming

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST
The Rise of Barcelona as a Global Hub for Video Gaming

Barcelona, the sun-drenched Spanish city renowned for its art, architecture, and football, is rapidly evolving into a significant hub for the global video game industry. Major multinational companies such as Microsoft, Rovio, Take Two, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, Gameloft, Paradox, and Funplus now find themselves drawn to the city, frequenting it outside of trade fairs and congresses.

Emergence of a Gaming Giant

The city’s 22 district has become a veritable hotspot for technological innovation and growth, with several companies opening offices and employing hundreds of specialized workers. This boom is fuelled by a reservoir of local talent from universities and independent studios, evident in the fruitful collaboration between Alike Studio and Bandai Namco to create a Tamagotchi video game.

Barcelona’s Gaming Landscape

Although data for 2023 is still being consolidated, the video game sector in Barcelona appears to be thriving. New multinational companies are establishing their presence, and acquisitions by industry giants like Tencent hint at a promising future. As it stands, the Catalan video game industry comprises a quarter of Spain’s total and boasts a workforce of 4,249 – half of the national workforce. Revenue projections are optimistic, with an anticipated rise from 660 million euros in 2021 to 779 million in 2022, and further to 911 million in 2023.

Diversification and Challenges

Barcelona’s gaming sector is diverse, no longer just focused on mobile games but also PC and console games. This diversification is exemplified by Activision Blizzard developing the globally popular Call of Duty in the city. The consolidation of the video game industry in Barcelona is the result of a coordinated effort between public and private sectors since the early 2000s.

However, the industry faces challenges as well. Despite competitive salary levels compared to other European cities, the technology sector has experienced austerity, with multinational companies making significant job cuts. Furthermore, the decrease in video game consumption post-pandemic has affected the industry’s profitability, leading to a more conservative investment cycle and market saturation. Yet, the city remains optimistic. Opportunities for growth are identified in developing countries and in mobile gaming, a field where Barcelona has a two-decade head start.

0
Business Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Indra's Strategic Plan Amidst Changes: Aiming for Leadership in Command and Control Systems
Marc Murta, the president of Indra, has shed light on the pivotal role of the present moment in defense. This significance stems from the combined pressures of geopolitical tensions and rapid technological advancements. Amidst a time of transformative corporate governance changes, with José Vicente de los Mozos stepping into the role of the new CEO,
Indra's Strategic Plan Amidst Changes: Aiming for Leadership in Command and Control Systems
HC Surgical Specialists Cuts Dividend: An Analysis of Sustainability and Future Prospects
8 mins ago
HC Surgical Specialists Cuts Dividend: An Analysis of Sustainability and Future Prospects
Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad: A Closer Look at the Share Price Decline
9 mins ago
Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad: A Closer Look at the Share Price Decline
Ah Lim Chicken Rice Closes; Self-Service Payment System Gains Praise
4 mins ago
Ah Lim Chicken Rice Closes; Self-Service Payment System Gains Praise
Billionaire Doug Barrowman's Lavish Yacht Amidst PPE Procurement Scandal
7 mins ago
Billionaire Doug Barrowman's Lavish Yacht Amidst PPE Procurement Scandal
Costco's New Breakfast Sandwich: A Cheaper, Tasty Alternative to Starbucks
7 mins ago
Costco's New Breakfast Sandwich: A Cheaper, Tasty Alternative to Starbucks
Latest Headlines
World News
Haryana's Minister Anil Vij Takes Unyielding Stand Against Immigration Fraud
10 seconds
Haryana's Minister Anil Vij Takes Unyielding Stand Against Immigration Fraud
AEW Collision: A Night of Thrilling Matches and Expanding Horizons
1 min
AEW Collision: A Night of Thrilling Matches and Expanding Horizons
Forecasted Pest Surge Prompts Precautionary Measures in Kansas
2 mins
Forecasted Pest Surge Prompts Precautionary Measures in Kansas
Poison Ivy in Kansas: A Hidden Hazard in the Great Outdoors
2 mins
Poison Ivy in Kansas: A Hidden Hazard in the Great Outdoors
Simon Zebo Scores 35th European Try: A Game-Changer for Munster and Ireland?
2 mins
Simon Zebo Scores 35th European Try: A Game-Changer for Munster and Ireland?
Taylor and Radford Lead Texas A&M to Victory Over Kentucky in Thrilling Overtime
3 mins
Taylor and Radford Lead Texas A&M to Victory Over Kentucky in Thrilling Overtime
Persistent Summer Pests: Chiggers and Ticks Linger into Autumn
3 mins
Persistent Summer Pests: Chiggers and Ticks Linger into Autumn
Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis Makes Impactful Debut at TNA Wrestling Event
3 mins
Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis Makes Impactful Debut at TNA Wrestling Event
Jason Garrett Steps into Broadcast Booth for Dolphins vs. Chiefs Playoff
3 mins
Jason Garrett Steps into Broadcast Booth for Dolphins vs. Chiefs Playoff
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app