Human Rights

Teenager’s Ordeal Exposes Systemic Failure in Child Protection

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:38 am EST
Teenager’s Ordeal Exposes Systemic Failure in Child Protection

In a harrowing tale of negligence and system inadequacy, a 16-year-old girl, going by the pseudonym Valeria, found herself battling the harsh winter on the streets of Parla after being expelled from the Hortaleza shelter for minors. The institution which should have served as her sanctuary turned its back on her, leaving her to fend for herself.

The Breaking Point

Valeria’s story is far from a tale of adolescent rebellion. It is a dire narrative of a child escaping an abusive home only to face disregard from the very system designed to protect her. She arrived at the Hortaleza shelter seven months prior, fleeing from the trauma of her family environment. The shelter, meant for minors between 15 and 18, was to serve as a temporary haven until a permanent solution was found. But the overstretched facility, with a capacity for 52 boys and 20 girls, was grappling with its own challenges.

Turning a Deaf Ear

Despite her pleas and evident distress, the shelter proposed that Valeria return to her family. It was a suggestion that she vehemently rejected, considering her history of running away and sleeping on the streets since the age of 14. Yet, on her 16th birthday, the shelter authorities turned a deaf ear to her desperate pleas and again asked her to leave. She was now left to face the biting cold with just a blanket and sweatshirt for warmth, her only shelter being the open streets.

A Systemic Failure

Valeria’s ordeal underscores the profound systemic failure in providing for the safety and well-being of minors. It raises critical questions about the capacity and sensitivity of these institutions, and the urgent need for reform. The ordeal of this young girl, who had to jump from a third-floor window to escape her abusive family, only to be abandoned by a system that should have protected her, is a stark reminder of the dire state of child protection systems.

Human Rights Society Spain
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

