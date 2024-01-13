TECNALIA: The Vanguard in Strategic Environmental Planning and Air Quality Management

In an era where air pollution is recognized as Europe’s top environmental health risk, TECNALIA steps forward as a beacon of change. Aiding administrations with strategic environmental planning, this organization focuses on air quality and public participation. Their work aligns with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) latest Global Air Quality Guidelines, which advocate for stricter pollutant level reductions.

TECNALIA’s Role in Air Quality Management

TECNALIA works hand-in-hand with city councils and governments to form air quality plans and strategies. Their efforts are in response to the European Environment Agency’s 2023 finding that air pollution is Europe’s primary environmental health risk. The European Green Deal, aiming for zero pollution for air, water, and soil by 2050, underscores this commitment.

Vitoria-Gasteiz City Council’s Ambitious Strategy

Vitoria-Gasteiz City Council, with TECNALIA’s support, has adopted an ambitious Air Quality Strategy by 2030. The strategy goes beyond legal minimums, aiming to enhance residents’ well-being, ecosystems, and the economy. This strategy is further boosted by the 2023-2026 Action Plan to Improve Air Quality. It involves a wide spectrum of stakeholders in the quest for healthier air.

TECNALIA Assists in Shaping the Basque Country Air Quality Plan 2030

Simultaneously, the Basque Government is forging ahead with the Basque Country Air Quality Plan 2030, again formulated with TECNALIA’s assistance. This comprehensive plan provides a strategic vision and outlines actionable lines of work. TECNALIA’s expertise in air quality management and pollution control marks it as a leader in the Basque Country and earns it a reputation on national and international stages. Public administrations and industries across various regions are tapping into TECNALIA’s services for their environmental planning efforts.