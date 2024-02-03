Technicians Sound Alarm Over Critical State of Costa del Sol's Water Supply Network

For over a decade, technicians at Acosol, the public water company servicing the popular tourist destination of Costa del Sol, have been sounding the alarm about the critical condition of the region's water supply network. Despite continuous reports to the Junta de Andalucía, highlighting the frequent breakages and the potential for severe personal and material harm, the mains water infrastructure remains in a precarious state.

The Rising Tide of Pipe Ruptures

The Costa del Sol has seen a concerning increase in pipe ruptures. Some sections of the network are in such a state of disrepair that they have been recommended for shutdown, due to the risks they pose. The dangers are not limited to water supply disruptions. There is a very real threat of explosive breaks that could impact urban areas, residential zones, and transport routes. The affected municipalities include touristic hotspots such as Marbella, Estepona, Benalmadena, and Mijas.

Technicians have expressed relief that there have been no human casualties so far, attributing this to mere luck. The situation, they warn, is a ticking time bomb.

Emergency Measures and Underlying Issues

Responsible public authorities have started considering emergency measures such as desalination and water resource storage. However, these are mere band-aids on a gaping wound. The technicians point out an underlying issue: the current infrastructure's incapacity to efficiently transport water.

The existing system, designed in 1972, is now woefully inadequate to support a population that has grown fivefold. This indicates a dire need for infrastructure investment and overhaul.

Desperate Measures and the Need for Long-Term Solutions

Recently, the Junta approved a drought decree, which includes plans to optimize and improve the dead reservoir facilities in La Concepción. Other actions being taken to mitigate the crisis include improving the reservoir levels, extracting water from various sources, and securing permits for new desalination plants.

While these measures may provide some temporary relief, they do not address the crux of the problem. The Costa del Sol's water supply network needs a major upgrade to cater to the region's growing population and to ensure that the precious resource reaches every tap reliably and safely.