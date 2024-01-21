Sudden Gym Closure in Marbella Leaves Staff and Members in Limbo

Without forewarning, the Plaza del Mar Centro Wellness gym in Marbella closed its doors, sparking dismay and bewilderment among staff and members, many of whom are British expats. The abrupt closure of the popular gym came as the National Police executed an eviction on behalf of the new owners of the Plaza del Mar shopping mall, where the gym is located. Left outside, staff and gym-goers found themselves unable to retrieve their personal belongings locked within the facility.

An Impact Far Beyond Fitness

Approximately 25 families are grappling with the sudden fallout. The gym's closure has left these families, primarily the gym's staff, facing a daunting legal battle to secure their employment and income. The closure has also left the gym's nearly 2,000 members anxious about recovering advance membership fees and their personal possessions from gym lockers.

Ownership Transition and Unresolved Conflict

The Plaza del Mar shopping mall recently changed hands, with construction company Avila Rojas selling it to an investment fund. This gym's closure marks the climax of a simmering conflict that has now left the gym's staff and members bearing the brunt.

Outrage and Hope for Resolution

Members voiced their frustration and disbelief on social media platforms. However, despite the chaos, hope persists. Many are looking towards Monday, when it is expected that someone will be present at the gym to possibly offer a resolution to this sudden and distressing situation.