Business

Starlite Project to Unveil New 15,000-Capacity Venue in Estepona

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
Starlite Project to Unveil New 15,000-Capacity Venue in Estepona

On the sun-drenched Costa del Sol, a new beacon of entertainment and culture is set to rise. The Starlite project has received the green light for a significant expansion, a venture that will bring an auditorium capable of hosting 15,000 people, a hotel, and a conference center in Estepona. The investment, amounting to a substantial 286 million euros, represents a transformative step for the region.

The Vision of Starlite Music World

Known as Starlite Music World, the project is not merely an expansion of existing facilities; it aims to establish a permanent venue for year-round events. Unlike the current Marbella setup, which necessitates the installation and dismantling of structures every three months, the new Estepona location promises continuous operations. The stage will be set on a hill adjacent to the Selwo Adventure Park, a location offering a blend of nature’s tranquility and human-made spectacle.

A Vote of Confidence

The Junta de Andalucia’s approval for the Estepona site builds on the success of the Starlite Festival in Marbella. Sandra García-Sanjuán, the visionary founder of Starlite, reassured that the Marbella festival will continue in its current format. As she described, Marbella remains the ‘flagship’ and origin of the Starlite franchise, a symbol of its humble beginnings and grand ambitions.

Looking Ahead: More than Just a Festival

The new venue is set to increase the maximum audience size from a modest 3,500 to a whopping 15,000. But that’s not all. Plans for the complex include a myriad of features: a boulevard for leisurely strolls, a serene lake, a bustling central square, and a dedicated catering area for gastronomic delights. Future plans even reach beyond the realm of entertainment. The development of a hotel and conference center is on the cards, aimed at attracting trade fairs and congresses. Moreover, the proposed construction of film studios could turn Estepona into a cinematic hub, a place where the magic of the movies meets the allure of the Mediterranean.

The Estepona council has already voiced support for the project, which is expected to create 450 jobs and provide substantial economic and cultural benefits. The Starlite project, with its promise of music, culture, and economic growth, seems poised to write a new chapter in Estepona’s story, one where the rhythm of music and the whispering waves of the Costa del Sol create an unforgettable symphony.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

