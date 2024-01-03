Spanish Towns Rethink Three Kings’ Day Parades for Inclusivity

Three Kings’ Day, a time-honored tradition in Spain, is getting a comprehensive makeover in several municipalities in Girona. These municipalities are crafting their parades to be more inclusive, ensuring that children with functional diversity can partake in the festivities with the same gusto as their peers. The move comes as part of a broader campaign to make public celebrations more accessible, reaffirming the importance of equal access to cultural festivities for all children.

Creating Inclusive Spaces

Recognizing the importance of inclusivity, these towns are introducing a variety of adaptations to accommodate children with autism, deafness, and other sensory hypersensitivities. Noteworthy modifications include quieter parade sections, sign language translation, and ‘quiet areas’ or ‘calm spaces.’ These spaces allow individuals who may become overwhelmed to retreat and regain their composure.

Inclusive Initiatives Across Towns

Palafrugell has introduced an inclusive section in their parade and deployed a sign language interpreter on floats. Olot has gone a step further by providing a sign language translator, a descriptive narrator, a quiet area, and special times for children with sensory hypersensitivity to meet the royal entourage. Figueres offers a stand for people with functional diversity and a low sensory intensity area. In Girona, there’s a silent point for those with acoustic sensitivity, while Blanes provides priority access to the royal camp for children requiring special attention. Banyoles has reserved areas for people with reduced mobility and includes a sign language interpreter in the parade, continuing last year’s initiative.

Making Cultural Celebrations Accessible

By introducing these modifications, the municipalities are setting a precedent for other towns and cities to follow. It’s a strong statement that children with functional diversity should not be left out of public celebrations. The adaptations ensure that every child, regardless of their sensory sensitivities, can enjoy the festivities of the Three Kings’ Day. The move is a significant stride towards creating an inclusive society where everyone is treated with respect and dignity.